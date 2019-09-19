Chicago Latino Theater Alliance Cancels FEOS

Due to unforeseen circumstances, CLATA (Chicago Latino Theater Alliance), producer of Destinos, 3rd Chicago International Theater Festival, has confirmed this weekend's production of Feos has been cancelled.

Refunds are now being issued to all ticket buyers, although CLATA is still working with government officials to bring this production to Chicago at a later date.

CLATA apologizes for the inconvenience but encourages Chicagoans to attend two other productions from New York and Chicago that are kicking off the Destinos Festival this weekend:

﻿Organic Sofrito or Other Recipes for Disaster at UrbanTheater, 2620 W. Division St. in Humboldt Park, September 19-22

Tickets: $15-$25

Performed in English with some Spanish subtitled in English

Three generations of Puerto Rican women, four courses and a whole lot of crazy! Santita Soto is a holistic chef who believes in the healing power of traditional Latino dishes, but learns that food alone cannot undo generations of affliction. This dark comedy that incorporates spoken word poetry explores the elusive beauty of dysfunction and how it makes us who we are. Written and performed by Venessa M. Diaz. Directed by J. Anthony Roman. Original music by Desmar Guervara.

The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon/Las Delicadas Lágrimas de la Luna Menguante at Water People Theater at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, ﻿1700 N. Halsted St. in Lincoln Park.

Presented as part of Steppenwolf's LookOut Series

September 19-October 13

Tickets: $20-$25

Performed in English with supertitles in Spanish

This poignant drama by Rebeca Alemán is about a human rights journalist, Paulina, who has recently emerged from a coma and must recover her memory in order to achieve justice. All she remembers is having a mother and a daughter. Two characters fall into a world of violence where cruelty is a habit, impunity is routine, freedom a utopia, and telling the truth is the greatest risk. Water People Theater Co-Artistic Director Iraida Tapias directs.





