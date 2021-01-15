Chicago Humanities Festival to Host Bill Gates on Climate Change

Bill Gates will join Chicago Humanities Festival on February 25th to discuss his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, in a special livestreaming event. Dax Sheperd and Monica Padman, hosts of the podcast Armchair Experts, will conduct the conversation about the solutions we already have for climate change and the breakthroughs we need to save the planet.

In his urgent, authoritative book, Gates sets out a wide-ranging, practical, and accessible plan for how the world can get to zero greenhouse gas emissions in time to avoid a climate catastrophe. Gates as spent a decade investigating the causes and effects of climate change. With the help of experts in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, political science, and finance, he has focused on what must be done in order to stop the planet's slide toward certain environmental disaster. In his book, he not only explains why we need to work toward zero-net emissions of greenhouse gases, but also details what we need to do to achieve this profoundly important goal.

This event will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 25th from 7-8 PM Central. Registered guests will receive a link to access the program from the Chicago Humanities Festival via email. Tickets are $36, which includes access to the virtual event and a copy of How to Avoid a Climate Disaster shipped directly to your door (US addresses only). As with all Chicago Humanities Festival virtual conversations, this event will include captioning.

This program is generously underwritten by Northern Trust and presented in partnership with Seminary Co-op Bookstores and Literati Bookstore.

Chicago Humanities Festival

Bill Gates: February 25th, 2021, 7-8 PM Central

Event Landing Page