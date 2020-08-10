Chicago Human Rhythm Project Announces Updates to RHYTHM WORLD 29.5

RHYTHM WORLD 29.5 is a mix of live streamed, attended and recorded performances and classes August 10 – Sept 4.

Chicago Human Rhythm Project will present RHYTHM WORLD 29.5 - a mix of live streamed, attended and recorded performances and classes August 10 - Sept 4 featuring extraordinary foot and body drummers from around the world. This year's adaptive festival will include:

August 10, 7 PM

POSTPONED - NEW DATE TBD

As a result of last night's serious looting and violence in the the Loop (North, Central and South), access to the downtown area is being restricted this evening.

After careful consideration, CHRP is postponing the live stream from the Jazz Showcase tonight to protect the safety of our staff, cast and crew. Wednesday night's performance at Navy Pier is currently under review.

"We have all worked very hard this summer to make lemonade out of lemons . . . to roll with the punches . . . and to look for the silver lining in every cloud . . . . and we WILL CONTINUE TO DO THIS, but for everyone's safety . . . tonight is not the night.

Chicago HUMAN RHYTHM PROJECT was started some 30 years ago to celebrate a universal human impulse to make rhythm and to build a common ground where we could gather to celebrate a shared heritage and to revel in those things which make each of us absolutely unique. This work has never been more important.

We are still committed to this idea . . . that we can celebrate our common humanity and our unique cultural heritages at the same time.

It is only through the perseverance of people of good will that we will overcome these dark days.

We will find another date and move forward . . . together!"

August 12, 7 PM

UNDER REVIEW - TBD

LIVE performance at Navy Pier's Polk Bros Park Lake Stage. Also hosted by Marz Timms, this performance will feature solos, duets and trios by Muntu Dance Theatre, Natya Dance Theatre, Trinity Irish Dance Company and Collaborative Institute for Cultural Arts (CICA). CHRP will also host its first mixed-form improv tournament in a light hearted battle of rhythms. Enjoy a beautiful evening on Chicago's spectacular Lake Stage lawn on your socially distanced picnic blanket or from the comfort of your home. This event will also be live streamed on CHRP's Facebook page. Register for this event and you'll receive an invitation for a closed screening of CHRP's Emmy nominated PBS Documentary, JUBA! Masters of Tap and Percussive Dance. Register here:

August 14 - Sept 4

CONTINUES AS SCHEDULED

Students can take Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced level master classes taught by twelve master artists from four continents. This year's global faculty includes Sam Weber (San Francisco), Linda Sohl-Ellison (Los Angeles), Ted

Louis Levy (Chicago native), Charles Renato (Washington, D.C.), Yukiko Misumi (Tokyo), Valeria Pinheiro (Fortaleza, Brazil), Lane Alexander (Chicago), Martin "Tre" Dumas III (Chicago), Guillem Alonso Alcalay and Roser Font Caminal (Barcelona), Salvo Russo (Rome, Italy) and Step Afrika! Guest artist Pelham Warner. Registration open on August 11 on Eventbrite and will become "live" and available for viewing Friday morning, August 14 at 10 AM CST. Classes will remain available for THREE WEEKS until September 4. Registration for classes will close August 28.

REGISTRATION OPENS AUGUST 11

