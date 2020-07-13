Chicago Dancers United Announces Lineup for DANCE FOR LIFE 2020: UNITED AS ONE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming



Chicago Dancers United has announced the lineup for Dance for Life 2020: United as One, a digital event showcasing Dance for Life (DFL) performances from the past 29 years and a world premiere finale. The event takes place August 10-15 through CDU's website, chicagodancersunited.org.



Beginning Monday, August 10, CDU will post videos of past DFL performances, which will remain available throughout the week. Dance supporters and enthusiasts who donate $20 or more will receive emails with links promoting different videos daily, along with background on the works themselves.

The culminating virtual celebration on Saturday, August 15-the original date for the 29th anniversary of DFL scheduled at the Auditorium Theatre-will be a festive evening featuring a World Premiere choreographed by Hanna Brictson in response to COVID-19 with dancers from throughout the Chicago area, along with a DFL highlights reel, celebrity MCs, remarks from sponsors, information about resources available through The Dancers' Fund, news about the 30th Anniversary DFL in 2021, and more. Donors of $20 or more will receive a special link to "attend" this finale event.



The 2020 lineup includes a work by each of the Partner Companies that participate every year:

Giordano Dance Chicago: Tossed Around choreographed by Ray Leeper, DFL 2018

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: The 40s choreographed by Lou Conte, DFL 2018

The Joffrey Ballet: Round of Angels choreographed by Gerald Arpino, DFL 2016

The lineup also includes the following current and past companies in alphabetical order:

Hanna Brictson and Dancers: My Darling choreographed by Hanna Brictson, DFL 2018

Chicago Dance Crash: Freshly Served choreographed by Jessica Deahr, DFL 2018

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater: Bolero choreographed by Dame Libby Komaiko, DFL 2010

Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theatre: Oh Mary Don't You Weep choreographed by Joseph Holmes, DFL 1992

Luna Negra Dance Theater: Baté (excerpt) choreographed by Fernando Melo, DFL 2012

Muntu Dance Theatre: Djon Don Wolosodon choreographed by Marie Basse-Wiles, DFL 1995

River North Dance Chicago: Eva (excerpts) choreographed by Frank Chaves, DFL 2014

Thodos Dance Chicago: Getting There choreographed by Melissa Thodos, DFL 2013

Trinity Irish Dance Company: Curran Event choreographed by Sean Curran, DFL 2001

Visceral Dance Chicago: Impetere choreographed by Nick Pupillo, DFL 2014

And, in addition to Brictson's world premiere finale for 2020, the lineup features two previous finales:

I've Got A Life choreographed by Harrison McEldowney and Jeremy Plummer, DFL 2010

Stand by Me choreographed by Randy Duncan, DFL 2015

Dance for Life brings Chicago's dance community together thanks to dancers who generously donate their time, energy, and artistry to support The Dancers' Fund, which provides financial assistance to dance company professionals diagnosed with a critical health need. The Fund has been temporarily expanded to help support dance community members who need financial assistance with routine medical expenses due the pandemic. Dance for Life also supports two partner agencies: AIDS Foundation Chicago, which mobilizes diverse communities across Illinois living with HIV, and the American Cancer Society, which is leading the fight for a world without cancer.

