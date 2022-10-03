Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Dancemakers Forum Announces The 2023 Lab Artists

The 2023 Lab Artists will be celebrated during the closing party of the Elevate Chicago Dance festival on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Chicago Dancemakers Forum has announced the 2023 Lab Artists, which include:

Benji Hart

Enneréssa LaNette

Zachary Nicol

Winfield RedCloud Woundedeye

These Chicago-based dancemakers will each receive a grant of $25,000 along with a year of tailored support during an extended period of creative research, development, and potential presentation of new dance work. During the Lab Year (January to December 2023), the grant can be spent fully at the discretion of each artist, with funds covering rent or other living expenses, mentorship, research, collaborator fees, and other expenses that support the artist while continuing their creative practice or making dance work. For the 2023 Lab Artists Program, the grant amount has been increased over previous years to make additional support services like healthcare, childcare, and other wellness needs more accessible for artists throughout their Lab Year.

The Lab Artists Program is tailored to each participant and aims to foster growth and artistic fulfillment while also building relationships among dancemakers, presenters, audiences, and supporters. Past Chicago Dancemakers Forum Lab Artists work in a variety of dance forms and collectively, they represent the distinct character and power of dance made in Chicago. Many of these artists have built national audiences and international recognition since receiving support from the Chicago Dancemakers Forum.

This year, 10 Finalists were selected for the distinctness of their artistic vision, their body of work, and the timing of the program in their artistic trajectory. Supporting this year's selection process by serving as review panelists were Victor Alexander (2012 Lab Artist), Jenn Freeman/Po'Chop (2018 Lab Artist), Kayla Hamilton, and Valerie Oliveiro. This 20th anniversary year of the program was open to all eligible dancemakers but prioritized artists that we recognize have historically been underrepresented in the program - Indigenous, Immigrant, Trans or Non-Binary, Parent or Caregiver, and/or Disabled Artists, or those with a creative practice that directly benefits these communities. 80% of the open call applicants and 100% of the finalists self-identified with one or more of the prioritization categories.

Last week, the four 2023 Lab Artists were selected by random draw from the group of 10 finalists. Serving as accountability observers for the random draw were La Mar Brown, Bob Faust, Joanna Furnans, Rika Lin, Marcela Torres, Kim D. Ricardo, and Kinnari Vora. Shawn Lent, Programs and Communications Director, shares, "Similarly to our peer organizations who also offer artistic development programs with granting elements, we are constantly evaluating and editing our work towards greater equity. Once a group of finalists are selected through a competitive process, randomization helps reduce the impact of curatorial gatekeeping that can happen with short lists. Over recent years, we have been talking internally about random selection, lightening the application form(s), and identifying prioritization. It made sense to pilot this revised process for the 20th anniversary of the program. We plan to evaluate these changes before committing to a similar selection process for the 2024 Lab Artists."

Chicago Dancemakers Forum catalyzes the growth and artistic fulfillment of Chicago's dancemakers by providing time and resources for in-depth exploration and creation in choreographed, improvised, and communal forms. Since its inception in 2003, Chicago Dancemakers Forum has granted over $1.25 million to local artists and is the most significant, sustained source of support for individual dancemakers working in Chicago that has an open call process.

The 2023 Lab Artists will be celebrated during the closing party of the Elevate Chicago Dance festival on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 21c Museum Hotel Chicago. Tickets for the event are $15 including reception with open bar.




