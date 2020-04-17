Chicago Dance Company Lucky Plush Launches New Virtual Dance Lab

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Chicago dance company Lucky Plush Productions has launched a new Virtual Dance Lab in collaboration with the

University of Chicago's dance program.

The Lucky Plush Virtual Dance Lab offers more than 25 weekly online classes to keep people moving while staying put at home.

All styles of dance, yoga, improvisation, kids' classes, physical theater, a wake-up dance jam and more are on offer, with options for beginners to veteran dance artists.

Classes are taught live via Zoom by Lucky Plush ensemble members including Kara Brody, Michel Rodriguez Cintra, Jacinda Ratcliffe, A. Raheim White and Meghann Wilkinson, along with other top Chicago dance professionals.

Classes are free to students everywhere. There's a suggested contribution of $5 to $15 for others to help pay artists and teachers.

Here is a sample line-up of classes scheduled for Monday, April 20:

9:30 a.m. Wake-up Dance Jam with Michel Rodriguez Cintra

11 a.m. Beginner Modern with Meghann Wilkinson

5 p.m. Cuban Modern Dance with Michael Rodriguez Cintra

6 p.m. Beginning Jazz with Jennifer Edgcomb

7 p.m. Intermediate Yoga with A. Raheim White





