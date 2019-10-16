Chicago Children's Theatre Will Offer Day Camps During Chicago Teachers Strike

Chicago Children's Theatre sincerely hopes that the Chicago Teachers Union and the City of Chicago reach an agreement as soon as possible.

However, with a strike imminent, Chicago Children's Theatre is ready to provide a safe and creative place for a limited number of CPS students.

If a strike takes place, Chicago Children's Theatre will offer a day-by-day Drama Day Camp for Grades K-5 until CPS resumes classes.

During camp, students will take a variety of classes exploring acting, singing, puppet making and performance, choreography, design and collaborative storytelling. Each day will be different to keep children engaged.

Camp hours are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before care is available starting at 8 a.m. Aftercare is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuition is $75 per day, including before and aftercare. Financial aid is also available.

To register, contact CCT Guest Services at (312) 374-8835 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or email Dexter Ellis, Director of Education and Community Programs, dexter@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, is located at 100 S. Racine Avenue, at Monroe, in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. The theater is minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue.





