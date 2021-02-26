Chicago Children's Theatre Opens Registration For Spring Break Camp, Spring Classes and 2021 Summer Camps

Parents, fire up that laptop and direct your browser to chicagochildrenstheatre.org/camps, because it's open enrollment for Spring Break Camp, Spring Classes and a full summer of Summer Camps at Chicago Children's Theatre.

Spring Break Camp dates are March 29-April 2, which coincide with CPS Spring Break. This camp is set to be a one-week, in-person, physically distanced experience for kids K-5, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free before and after care. The camp's theme, It's A Jungle Out There, will playfully explore what life might look and feel like post pandemic with new and familiar routines.

i??Starting April 5, CCT kicks off its new Spring education session with a wide variety of classes that meet weekly through early June.

Most Spring classes will be live on Zoom, like Kid Talk for grades 3-5, in which students learn to make their own courageous versions of TED Talk videos, Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m., and Global Artists for Sustainability, an online international class for ages 9-12 to create a theater piece around UN goals for sustainability, co-led by CCT and Mumbai's The Pomengrate Workshop, Saturdays at 8 a.m.

Two Spring classes - Playmakers Ensemble for grades K-2 and Movie Makers for grades 3-5 - will be held on-site at CCT if conditions allow. To learn more and register, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org/classes.

And for parents who plan way ahead, CCT has opened enrollment for its 2021 line-up of Summer Camps, both virtual and in-person.

Choose from an array of one- and two-week in-person Summer Camp adventures like Acting for the Camera: Cut to Commercial (June 23-25), Musical Theatre Camp: The Least Popular Trolls (July 12-23), Camp Red Kite for children on the autism spectrum (August 9-20) and GirlProv! Improv for Empowerment (August 16-20).

Prefer to stick with virtual learning? Register your child for Camp Red Kite Online (June 28-July 9), Online Acting for the Camera: Sci-Fi Edition (July 12-16) or Online Adventure Camp: When Pets Ran the World (August 9-13).

Live or virtual, performing arts classes at Chicago Children's Theatre teach kids the basics of acting, songwriting, scenic and prop design, choreography and collaborative story development as students work together to create original, dynamic performances for friends and family.

In-person camps will be held at Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine in Chicago's West Loop. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org/camps for full Spring and Summer schedules, including camp descriptions, suggested age ranges, all Covid safety precautions, and registration fees. Capacity is limited for all classes and camps so please reserve early. Financial aid is available. Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine in Chicago's West Loop.