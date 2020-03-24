Chicago Children's Theatre Announces New 'Play @ Home' Video Contest

During this difficult time when children aren't in school, Chicago Children's Theatre has launched a new Play@Home Contest that encourages kids to build new worlds and stories using their own imaginations, found objects, family members (pets included), and a little help from Chicago Children's Theatre.

Parents, here's a fun new activity that invites your homebound kids to get creative, write their own script, find props and costumes from around the house, and perform their original work on video.

Kids, nothing is off-limits -- make new artwork for scenery, use your favorite stuffed animal as a sidekick, enlist your cat to play a superhero, or create puppets with spoons. Maybe even cast a parent as your nemesis. Or build a blanket fort for your laboratory...anything goes! Just let your imagination soar.

The top three staff picks will be featured on Chicago Children's Theatre's YouTube page. The winner will receive their choice of a Family Four Pack to Chicago Children's Theatre's 2020-21 Season or one free performing arts class session.

The rules for Chicago Children's Theatre's new Play@Home Contest are:

* Your play MUST include a mythical creature of your choice, an evil villain, and one of your family members.

* Your video should be 5 minutes or less.

* Young artists of all ages welcome to participate.

* Ask an adult to help you send the video via Dropbox, Google Drive or WeTransfer to dexter@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

* Receive bonus points for asking a parent or guardian to share portions of the videos and "on set" photos while tagging Chicago Children's Theatre on Facebook or Instagram and using the hashtag #PlayAtHomeContest.

* To be considered for the prize, the deadline to submit is Monday, April 20, 2020.

Questions or stuck? Email Dexter Ellis, Director of Education and Community Programs, Chicago Children's Theatre, at dexter@chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Dexter and his team of CCT teaching arts can help families out over email or set up a FaceTime session.





