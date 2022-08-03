Chicago Cabaret Professionals Presents Emerging Artist Showcase This Month

Chicago Cabaret Professionals will present the first Emerging Artist Showcase on August 25 at 8pm at Davenport's Cabaret and Piano Bar. This event will feature five members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals who have not yet produced their own cabaret show. Each of these up-and-coming artists will perform a three-song set. A panel of judges will choose a winner, who will receive the Denise Tomasello Scholarship Award to support the production of a solo show.

This year's emerging artists are: Emily Buckner, Louella Rose Baron Cabalona, LaShera Moore Ellis, Chad Gearig-Howe, and Kristin Sponcia. Music Direction for the showcase is provided by Philip Seward. To assist the performers in preparing for the showcase, each received one-on-one coaching by members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. They were also offered virtual learning sessions on performance presentation and patter, as well as in-person lessons on music direction.

Tickets for the Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com. Admission is $15. There is a two-drink minimum and seating is limited. Davenport's is requiring all in attendance to be vaccinated but masks are optional.