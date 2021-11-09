Chicago Cabaret Gives The Gift Of Music To Chicago Area Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities

When retirement centers were on lock down last year due to Covid, Chicago Cabaret sent their holiday concert out to 85 Chicago area nursing homes for staff and residents to enjoy a musical celebration. CCP's Production Committee has decided to do it again, this year it will be live-streamed from Davenport's Cabaret on December 9, at 8:00pm, with a sold out in-person limited audience!

The Holiday Gala will be full of musical delights, seasonal and festive songs to lift the spirits of the staff, residents, and their families, and the show will be available to enjoy until December 25. This year's honoree is Frieda Lee, a beloved Chicago singer who has recently relocated to Los Angeles. Frieda Lee Stevenson has delighted audiences at the Chicago Jazz Festival, with the Chicago Jazz Orchestra, The British Buddy Big Band, at the The Kennedy Center with Joe WIlliams, and Chicago Cabaret is lucky to bring her back for this performance and to honor her with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Since the essence of cabaret is its intimacy, Chicago Cabaret Professionals reaches out through YouTube with joy and music, tune in to join in the fun!

The concert will stream on Thursday December 9 at 8:00 on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/ChicagoCabaret

Live from Davenport's Cabaret & Piano Bar