Chicago Cabaret Announces Season 2 Of CABARET BEAT - Music & Conversation

Season 2 of the online series Cabaret Beat - Music & Conversation, launches on October 10 with eight additional episodes being presented through February 27, 2022.

The series is produced by Chicago Cabaret Professionals and will be available on YouTube and Facebook. All eight episodes from Season 1 of Cabaret Beat, which ran from April through July, 2021, are currently available to view for free.

Cabaret Beat combines one-on-one interviews with intimate performances by cabaret veterans and new performers. The series is hosted by Wydetta Carter, a singer/actor, who also serves as First Vice President for Actors' Equity in the Central Region of the stage actors' union.

Each episode of Cabaret Beat features two cabaret artist sand includes a live performance, a recorded performance, and an interview that focuses on what inspires the artists and how they create their art.

"The format allows for insightful conversations about the artist journey and their cabaret projects, and having a live performance from the artist's home or studio is a unique experience," explained Carter.

According to Anne Burnell, Chicago Cabaret Professionals President, "Cabaret Beat was created in early 2020 when cabarets and theaters were closed because of Covid restrictions - and the success of our first season, attracting viewers from around the country, led us to produce to season two. The series has become another way that we are preserving cabaret as an art form, supporting the performers, writers, directors and producers that are creating great shows."

Cabaret Beat Season 2 Schedule

The season runs from October 10, 2021 to February 27, 2022

All episodes will be available on Facebook and YouTube

Episode 1 - October 10, 2021

Guests: Daniel T Johnson and Hilary Feldman

Episode 2 - October 24, 2021

Guests: Russell Goeltenbodt and Ruth Fuerst

Episode 3 - November 7, 2021

Guests: Francesca Amari and Anita Kallen

Episode 4 - November 21, 2021

Guests: Dan Michel and Patricia Salinski

Episode 5 - January 9, 2022

Guest: Feathered Beaus, featuring Kyle Hustedt, Kiki Russell, and Olin Eargle.

Episode 6 - January 23, 2022

Guests: Neely M Benn and Madeline Morgan

Episode 7 - February 6, 2022

Guests: Gaye L Klopack and Meri S. R. Ziev

Episode 8 - February 20, 2022

Guests: Claudia Hommel and Heather Moran

Episode 9 - February 27, 2022

Guests: Amy Lechelt and Noelle Lesniak