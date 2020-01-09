Cheryl Frazier, Michael Lewis and More to Star in Invictus Theatre's A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Invictus Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for the second production of its first full season - the seminal American drama, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, by Lorraine Hansberry. Hansberry's drama of an African American family living on Chicago's south side in the 1950s will play from February 13 - March 15 and will be directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, co-founder and artistic director of PULSE Theatre Chicago. Boseman is a Jeff Award-nominated actor and a Black Excellence Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award nominated director and designer. A RAISIN IN THE SUN will be performed on the Buena stage of the Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway. It will open to the press on Monday February 17, 2020 at 7:30 pm, following previews from February 13-16. It will play Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3 pm and Mondays at 7:30 pm and will close on Sunday March 15.



Boseman's cast will include Cheryl Frazier (Lena Younger), Michael Lewis (Walter Lee Younger), Nyajai Ellison (Ruth Younger), Ashley Joy (Beneatha Younger), Keith Surney (George Murchison), Jo Schaffer (Joseph Asagai), Nelson Simmons (Travis Younger), Lewis Jones (Bobo), Courtney Gardner (Mrs. Johnson), and Jake Busse (Karl Lindner). Amir Henderson will alternate as Travis. Understudies are Keisa Yelton-Hunter (Lena, Mrs. Johnson), Barry Irving (Walter Lee, Bobo), Marlene Slaughter (Ruth), Jimiece Gilbert (Beneatha), Xavier Dorsey (George, Joseph), Chuck Munro (Karl Lindner)

The production/design team includes Kevin Rolfs (Set/Properties Designer), Rueben Echoles (Costume Designer), Warren Levon (Sound Designer), Michael J. Wright (Lighting Designer), Glenn Thompson (Fight/Intimacy Choreographer), Kristen Glover (Movement Choreographer), Christie Chiles Twillie (Composer), Ian R. Q. Slater (Dialect Coach), Arlicia McClain (Stage Manager), Kate McDuffie (Associate Stage Manager), Charles Askenaizer (Production Manager, Artistic Director).



Tickets, priced at $25 Regular Run; $15 Previews and Students, will be available at www.invictustheatreco.com beginning January 15.



LISTING INFORMATION



A RAISIN IN THE SUN

By Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by Aaron Reese Boseman

The Buena, Pride Arts Center

4147 N. Broadway, Chicago

Previews Thursday February 13 - Saturday February 15 at 7:30 pm and Sunday February 16 at 3 pm

Press opening Monday, February 17 at 7:30 pm.

Regular run February 17 - March 15, 2020

Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3 pm and Mondays at 7:30pm

Tickets:

$25 Regular Run; $15 Previews and Students

Tickets will be available starting January 15 at invictustheatreco.com and at the door (subject to availability)



Set on Chicago's South Side in the 1950s, this 20th Century classic concerns the divergent dreams and conflicts within three generations of an African American family. When her deceased husband's insurance money comes through, Mama Lena dreams of moving to a new home and a better neighborhood in Chicago. Her son Walter Lee, a chauffeur, has other plans: buying a liquor store and being his own man. Daughter Beneatha dreams of medical school. The family's heroic struggle to retain dignity in a harsh and changing world is a searing and timeless document of hope and inspiration.





