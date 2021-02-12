Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi Gives A Free Virtual Cooking Demo With Chicago Humanities Festival

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, March 17.

Feb. 12, 2021  

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi Gives A Free Virtual Cooking Demo With Chicago Humanities Festival

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi (best known for his cookbook Jerusalem) will join Chicago Humanities Festival for an exclusive virtual cooking demo of his famous One-Pan Orecchiette Puttanesca and a conversation about the key elements of preparing wonderful food (process, pairing, produce) and his revolutionary approach to flavor. Ottolenghi will be joined at CHF by program host, pastry chef Claire Saffitz.

Chef Ottolenghi is a major inspiration for our quarantine cooking. Ottolenghi Flavor, his latest cookbook of 100+ plant-based recipes (that also pair great with meat) has us upping our vegetable game for every meal with inventive, delicious, and easy-to-make home cooked dishes.

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 7:00 - 8:00 PM Central Time. Your support makes this FREE program possible and accessible - please donate now to help sustain these conversations and connections. You can register for this event at: https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/yotam-ottolenghi-flavor/.


