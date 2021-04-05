Chay Yew Directs NIGHTWATCH By Max Yu, A Goodman Future Labs Virtual Reading

Goodman Theatre announces its next Future Labs virtual reading as Max Yu's Nightwatch, directed by Chay Yew.

Winner of the 2019 Relentless Award, Nightwatch reckons with unknown history and generations of hidden family stories. In addition, the Encore series-four plays from the theater's "video vault," curated by the Goodman's Artistic team-continues with Pedro Páramo (available through April 11), followed by Smokefall (April 12-25) and Measure for Measure (April 26-May 9). The FREE virtual reading of Nightwatch premieres April 24 at 7pm.

In Nightwatch, 20-year-old Leo drops out of college and returns home to San Francisco's Chinatown only to discover a secret that's been kept from him: his father passed away weeks ago. To try to cope, he delves into his family's untold past in the Chinese Community Cultural Revolution-redefining everyone and everything he thought was in his bloodline.

Registration for this FREE event is required. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Nightwatch. The Encore series continues through May 9; tickets are free with reservations at GoodmanTheatre.org/Encore.