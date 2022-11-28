Celebrate The Holidays With Elgin Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Spectacular At Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to the stage this December! Celebrate the holidays this year with ESO's Holiday Spectacular Concert at 8 p.m. on December 9, 2022.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is unmatched for quality music and a fun, relaxing, cultural experience. From start to finish - the ESO brings world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of the big city.

"We are excited to be back live in concert at the Raue Center to celebrate the holidays," said Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. "Our Holiday Spectacular concert, featuring the Elgin Master Chorale, will be a true celebration of holiday spirit. We look forward to sharing all your favorite carols and traditional music that will tempt you to sing along."

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is one of the preeminent regional orchestras in the United States. Since its founding in 1950, the organization has developed a reputation for artistic excellence, innovative programming, and a deep commitment to the social advocacy and economic development of the diverse communities that it serves.

Named "Orchestra of the Year" an unprecedented four times by the Illinois Council of Orchestras, (1988, 1999, 2005, and 2016) and winner of a 2010 Elgin Image Award, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra is respected for exceptional performance, innovative education programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Now, ESO joins Raue Center for a very special Holiday Spectacular concert featuring conductor Timothy Semanik and the Elgin Master Chorale. Timothy Semanik currently serves as music director for the Bradley Symphony Orchestra, the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, and the Salt Creek Chamber Orchestra. He was previously music director for the Carleton College Orchestra, the University of Chicago Chamber Orchestra, the Northern Illinois University Philharmonic and the Central Illinois Youth Symphony. He was assistant conductor for Welcome Yule! with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.

Timothy Semanik holds a Doctoral degree in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University and a Master's degree in orchestral conducting from the University of Michigan. He was a member of the conducting class at the Tanglewood Music Center and a recipient of the Bruno Walter Scholarship at the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music.





Andrew Lewis, music director of the Elgin Master Chorale, was recently described by John von Rhein in the Chicago Tribune as "the inspiring conductor, scholar, and educator" He is the Artistic Director of Bella Voce and the Bella Voce Sinfonia, Music Director of the Elgin Master Chorale, Choirmaster at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Evanston, a member of the faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and assistant conductor of the Chicago Symphony Chorus. He has been a guest conductor with the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus and has appeared on several occasions as a guest conductor with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets start at $53 for the general public and $37.10 for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.