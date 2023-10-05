Celebrate National Coming Out Month with Melissa Young in OUT AND PROUD: A Rainbow Celebration at Davenport's

This special performance will be for one night only, Saturday, October 14th, at 8pm, at Wicker Park's Davenport's.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Celebrate National Coming Out Month with Melissa Young and Nick Sula (music director) as they return with Young's historical hit, OUT AND PROUD: A Rainbow Celebration. Fourteen years ago, Young performed the music of the world's most loved LGBTQ Icon's to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, June 28, 1969. Melissa now returns to celebrate the progress our country has made with help from some of her friends, Daryl Nitz and Dan Riley.

This special performance will be for one night only, Saturday, October 14th, at 8pm, at Wicker Park's Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum and can be obtained by visiting Click Here. You can call 773-278-1830 for further information.

Young will take you on a musical LGBTQ Rights timeline, matching icons and their songs to significant moments in history. From the music of Judy Garland to Dolly Parton, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Madonna and Lady Gaga, Melissa will take you from Stonewall, the Anita Bryant and the SOC fight, to the bathhouses and disco era, the creation of the Pride Flag, through the movement today. Young's passion comes across with laughter, heart and great love.

Melissa Young has been on the national music scene for over a decade, building an enthusiastic following from Chicago's Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower, Davenports, Hydrate and 3160 in Boystown, to The Dunes Resort in Saugatuck, and New York City' s Don't Tell Mama's, The Duplex and the historic Stonewall Inn.




