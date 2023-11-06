Cat Choen Brings the COME FOR ME Tour to the Den Theatre in March

Performances are Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7:15 p.m., and Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.
The Den Theatre has announced Cat Cohen: Come For Me Tour, featuring two stand-up performances on Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14, at 7:15 p.m. each night on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.
Tickets ($25 - $50) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.
Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special THE TWIST…? SHE’S GORGEOUS, which premiered earlier this year. The same live show won her the coveted title of Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2019. She can be seen next in the Paramount+ feature film, AT MIDNIGHT, and in the upcoming Hulu series WHAT I WAS DOING WHILE YOU WERE BREEDING. Last year, she found herself in Comedy Central's AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, and she joined the cast for Season 3 of FX’s critically acclaimed series WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS. She can also be seen leading the indie comedy DATING & NEW YORK, opposite fellow comedian Jaboukie Young-White which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films. Additionally in 2021, she published her first book entitled God I Feel Modern Tonight, which is her collection of comedic poetry. Her other on screen credits include Netflix’s series SPECIAL, and Michael Showalter’s feature THE LOVEBIRDS, Disney+ reboot of HOME ALONE, HBO’s HIGH MAINTENANCE, Comedy Central’s BROAD CITY and TBS’s SEARCH PARTY.
