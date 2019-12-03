Casting and Creatives Announced For Stephen Schwartz's CHILDREN OF EDEN

Grammy Award Winning Gospel Artist, David Phelps, to join Children of Eden in Chicago!

Academy and Grammy Award Winning composer, Stephen Schwartz (Music and Lyrics), known best for hits such as Wicked and numerous Disney animated films, Olivier and Tony Award Winning director, John Caird (Book), known best for his directorial work on the original Broadway production of Les Misérables, and an A-list Chicago artistic team are in collaboration to mount a new Broadway-scale production this coming summer. Joining the cast, Grammy Award winning gospel artist, David Phelps, will be taking on the role of Adam/Noah.

For more than 15 years, David served as a member of the popular and prestigious Gaither Vocal Band, and during that time received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects. As a soloist, he received 2009 Dove Award nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year and Long Form Video for the Christmas DVD, O Holy Night to add to his many awards and honors. David's 2012 live concert DVD, David Phelps: Classic, debuted on Billboards' Music Video Chart at #1 and since its release has received acclaim from throughout both Gospel and secular music genres.

Multi-Jeff Award winning director and choreographer, Brenda Didier, will be joining the team as well. From the Goodman and Steppenwolf to Paramount and Chicago Shakespeare, Brenda is a veteran of the Chicago theatre scene. Additional credits include The Kenny Rogers Christmas Tour, Second City, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, T-Mobile's national commercial Home for the Holidays, Leo Burnett's Leo on Ice at the Chicago Theatre, Cirque Shanghai at Navy Pier's Skyline Stage, and many more.

Freely based on the Biblical book of Genesis, Children of Eden, with book and score by Caird and Schwartz, respectively, provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noah and the flood.

Scheduled to open in August 2020 at Chicagoland's historic Arcada Theatre- located just 45 minutes from O'Hare- the show will be a theatrical celebration, with a cast of over 50 alumni from Chicago and New York stages. Jeff-nominee and Broadway World Award winner, Christopher Carter, will be joining the team as Co-Choreographer; and three-time Jeff-nominee, Jermaine Hill, whose recent credits include the Goodman's Music Man and Drury Lane's Color Purple, will board as Music Director. Other casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Children of Eden will be produced by the Chicagoland Theatre Fund, a first of its kind impact fund dedicated to the region's performing arts, through a special arrangement with Chicagoland producer and presenter, Onesti Entertainment, manager of the Arcada.

Groups of 10+ can now book tickets by e-mailing groups@chicagolandtheatrefund.com or calling 630-962-7000. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.





