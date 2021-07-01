Casting Announced for RENT from Possibilities Theater Company

Chicago-based Possibilities Theatre Company announces the cast and production team for their upcoming production of RENT by Jonathan Larson.

The cast includes: Victor Lopez (Ensemble/Angel u/s), Henry Alanna (Ensemble/Roger u/s), Levi Denton-Hughes (Ensemble/Mark u/s), Mitch Karmis (Roger), Mondisa Monde (Joanne), Donnie Williams (Mark), Larry Trice (Angel), Andre Colin (Ensemble Swing), Andres DeLeon (Ensemble/Benny u/s), Kat Phillips (Ensemble/Joanne u/s), Kyle Kite (Benny), Isis Elizabeth (Mimi), Maddie Barbeau (Maureen), Amy Delgado (Ensemble/Mimi u/s), Tyler DeLoatch (Ensemble/Collins u/s), Darryl Jones (Collins), and Anna Seibert (Ensemble/Maureen u/s).

Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis will direct, with Molly Garrison and Natalie Cohen as Stage Managers, Anthony Rodriguez as Music Director, Kevin Park as Assistant Music Director, Norah Flaherty as Choreographer, Kira Nutter as Intimacy Director, Jenna Sage as Assistant Director/Assistant Choreographer, Colin B. Meyer as Costume Designer, and Sophia Deck as Set Designer.

RENT tells the story of eight 20-something adults navigating poverty, illness, and the human experience in 90's New York City. Documentarian Mark Cohen leads us through the lives of jaded musician Roger, optimistic stripper Mimi, lively drag queen Angel, loving professor Collins, sensible lawyer Joanne, feisty activist Maureen, and "sell-out" landlord Benny as they navigate a "year in the life".

"RENT is the perfect show to help us navigate the chaotic times we're living in right now," Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis says. "We're living in an era where almost everybody is navigating unemployment, social justice inequity, and loss of loved ones. I'm excited for us to present this production with a cast who can really value the identity of these characters, and remind audiences that even if the world is in a bad place, there's always room for hope and love."

RENT will be presented at Northcenter Townsquare, 4100 N. Damen, August 5th-21st. The show will run Thursday-Saturday nights at 7 PM, with a special performance elsewhere in Ravenswood on August 6th. Tickets will be a suggested $20 donation per person, on sale soon through the Possibilities website.

For more information, you can visit the Possibilities Facebook page, or email possibilitiestheatrecompany@gmail.com