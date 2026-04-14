Cast and Production Team Set For GEE’S BEND, Playing at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

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Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre announced full casting and production team for its season-opening production of GEE'S BEND, the 2008 play by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder, to play Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons from May 23 to June 7 at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center at 927 Noyes Street in Evanston. GEE'S BEND follows a family —Alice, her daughters Sadie and Nella, and Sadie's husband, Macon — from 1939 to 2002 as they experience segregation, family strife, the Civil Rights movement, and celebrity. The play is set in the real-life community of Gee's Bend – an isolated community in West Alabama's Black Belt, which has become known for the hand-stitched quilts made by generations of its women. The press opening will be Sunday, May 24, at 3:00 pm.

Tim Rhoze, Producing Artistic Director of the company since 2010, will direct the production and design the set. His cast features Toccara Castleman, who is double-cast as Alice, the matriarch of the family, and later as Asia, Alice's granddaughter. Castleman is a multidisciplinary writer and actress whose credits include CONFEDERATES at Redtwist Theatre and I DON'T WANT TO PLAY MYSELF at The Tank in New York City. Alice's daughter Nella will be played by Jasmine Robertson, who performed in the two-actor cast of FJT'S UNTIL THE FLOOD in 2024, and was seen there most recently in 2025's HONEYPOT: BLACK SOUTHERN WOMEN WHO LOVE WOMEN. Cast in the lead role as Alice's youngest daughter, Sadie, is Kaitlyn Fields, a recent graduate of Northwestern University, who was among the cast members of HONEYPOT. Sadie's husband, Macon, will be performed by Rashun Carter, whose Chicago stage credits include GODS AND MONSTERS at Theater Wit and REASONS: A TRIBUTE TO EARTH, WIND AND FIRE for Black Ensemble Theatre.

The GEE'S BEND production team, in addition to Rhoze as director and set designer, includes David Goodman-Edberg (Lighting Designer), Rick Sims (Sound Designer), Kate Parker Barrows (Costume Designer), Sarah Kaiser (Muralist), Ben Blount (Props Designer), Melissa Blount (Quilting Instructor), Howard Godfrey Jr. (Musical Director), Charity Moody (Assistant Musical Director), Tuesdai B. Perry (Movement Specialist), Phil Timberlake (Dialect Coach), Bria Walker-Rhoze (Artistic Associate/Dramaturg), Tara Malpass (Production Stage Manager), Mary Dixon (Assistant Stage Manager), Shadana Patterson (Graphic Artist), Sholo Beverly (Poster Artist), and Shane Rogers (Technical Director/Set Builder).

