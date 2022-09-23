Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast and Crew Announced for JULIUS CAESAR at Invictus Theatre Company

A cast of 15 will play the historical tragedy’s 46 roles, bringing the Bard’s sprawling work to Invictus’s storefront in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Sep. 23, 2022  
Cast and Crew Announced for JULIUS CAESAR at Invictus Theatre Company

The cast and creative team have been announced for Invictus Theatre Company's modern dress production of Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR, to be directed by Company Artistic Director Charles Askenaizer. A cast of 15 will play the historical tragedy's 46 roles, bringing the Bard's sprawling work to Invictus's storefront in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. JULIUS CAESAR will open to the press on Monday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m., at the Company's Reginald Vaughn Theater, 1106 W. Thorndale Ave., Chicago. The production will preview from October 20 to 23 and play through November 20, 2022.

Taking the title role of the popular Roman general assassinated by his compatriots will be Chuck Munro, previously seen as Antonio in Invictus's THE MERCHANT OF VENICE and most recently as Rev. Winemiller in Violet Sky's SUMMER AND SMOKE. Mikha'el Amin, previously known as Michael Lewis and remembered for his powerful Invictus performances as Laertes in HAMLET and Walter Lee Younger in A RAISIN IN THE SUN, will play Marc Antony. Daniel Houle, whose credits include roles with TimeLine Theatre, Oak Park Festival, and BoHo Theatre, is the production's Caius Cassius. Askenaizer, who played the title role in Invictus's HAMLET, will be the duplicitous Marcus Brutus. The cast also includes Rick Yaconis, Brandon Boler, Charlie Diaz, Joe Feliciano, Joseph Beal, Colin K. Jones, John Chambers, Maria Clara Ospina, Gavin Mueller, Huy Nguyen, and Rachel Livingston. Understudies are Rick Yaconis (Julius Caesar, Caius Cassius), Ben Murphy (Marcus Brutus, others), and Michaela Voit, Ryan Cody, Sheri Reda, and Anthony Augustine.

The creative and production team includes Kevin Rolfs (Set and Props Designer), Emily Bloomer (Costume Designer), Beau Peterson-Quinn (Wardrobe Supervisor), Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Designer), Joe Larkin (Lighting Designer), Jay Donley (Fight/Intimacy Designer), Sarafina Vecchio (Text Coach), Todd Henry Faulstich (Production Manager), Tristan Odenkirk (Associate Director), and Julia Witty (Stage Manager). Steve Nordmark is Box Office/Front of House Manager.

As the first play in Invictus's season exploring the theme "Rhetoric and Groups," Askenaizer sees parallels to current events. He says, "JULIUS CAESAR and Marc Antony's frequently quoted 'Friends, Romans, countrymen' speech in which he incites a crowd to violence after the assassination of Caesar has clear parallels to the January 6th rally and its oratory urging citizens to challenge the established government."

Invictus Theatre Company has, over its six-year history, built a reputation for intimate and honest interpretations of classics with fidelity to the original texts and close attention to character development. The company's extraordinarily successful 2021-22 season included Askenaizer's direction of HAMLET, which Albert Williams of the CHICAGO READER called "storefront Shakespeare at its best." The Jeff Award recommended RUINED, directed by Ebby Offord, was described by NEW CITY's Ted Fishman as "a treasure to hold on to." Kathy Hey of THIRD COAST REVIEW said Askenaizer's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? (also Jeff Recommended) was "raw, tragic, and unforgettable."

Tickets for JULIUS CAESAR and Invictus's entire season are available now at www.invictustheatreco.com.


