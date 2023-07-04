Cast and Creative Revealed For THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Uptown Music Theater

Performances are July 28 and 29, August 4 and 5 at 7:30 pm, and July 29 and 30, August 5 and 6 at 2:00 pm.

Highland Park's dynamic, young music theater company, Uptown Music Theater, has announced the cast and production team for its upcoming production of the audience favorite "The Addams Family." This original show, with Tony-Award-winning music, scintillating dance, and a hilarious story, will enchant audiences at the Northwood Theater, 945 North Avenue, Highland Park, IL. Performances are July 28 and 29, August 4 and 5 at 7:30 pm, and July 29 and 30, August 5 and 6 at 2:00 pm.

In The Addams Family, a musical, comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Under the visionary direction of Matt Canon, scintillating choreography by Sarah Makkawy Canon, and with brilliant musical direction by Isabella Isherwood, Uptown Music Theater stages family-friendly performances of The Addams Family that will entertain and inspire audiences of all ages. A magnificent cast of experienced actors and rising stars passionately and energetically embody all that is Addams with their unique and bold characterizations.

The cast stars Aaron Rumack (Gomez Addams), Trillium Falotico (Morticia Addams), Michael Kirby (Uncle Fester), Leah Jacobson (Wednesday Addams), Nathaniel Vodak (Pugsley Addams), Anita Silvert (Grandma), Brock Hayden (Lurch), Justin Katin (Lucas Beineke), Larry Mason (Mal Beineke), and Tiffany Melvin (Alice Beineke). The Addams Ancestors feature: Madison Taylor Breford, Olivia Daly-Short, Abby DeRosa, Christopher Finch, Bill Gordon, Madison Jaffe-Richter (Dance Captain), Samantha Kroening, Massimo Manfredini, Max Perkel, Betsy Pennington Taylor, and Anna Widlowski.

The Creative Staff also includes Bob Silton (Set Designer), Lucy Elkin (Costume Designer), Joel Zishuk (Lighting Designer), Rich Neumann (Sound Designer), and Abby Rakocy (Stage Manager).

Jamie Davidson, Uptown's Artistic Director and Producer, said, "The show is all about families, adapting to change with love, recognizing uniqueness in each person, and genuinely seeking to understand each other. The Addams Family has endured the test of time."

For tickets and more information, please visit Click Here




Recommended For You