Cast Set for THE ATTIC: THINGS I’VE SEEN WHILE LYING ON MY BACK at The Goodman

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From Australia to Spain, talent from around the world—including a Chicago theater favorite—is coming to The Goodman for its 2026/2027 Season opening production. Performed by Montreal’s multidisciplinary creative collective, The 7 Fingers, Tony Award-nominated former trapezist Shana Carroll (Broadway’s Water For Elephants) debuts her new work, The Attic: Things I’ve Seen While Lying on My Back.

Written by Carroll—who also directs and choreographs the production—the company of circus artists features Chicago’s Tyler Meredith (Inherit the Wind) with acrobats Fran Alvarez, Melvin Diggs, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Kalani June, Anna Kichtchenko, Nancy Luna, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Alexandra Royer and Lucy Tan.

The Goodman premieres The 7 Fingers’ The Attic: Things I’ve Seen While Lying on My Back in the 856-seat Albert Theatre September 5 – October 4. Opening Night is September 15. For tickets ($34 - $139; on sale June 26), call 312.443.3800 or purchase online.

From the primal vista of her childhood bedroom springs Shana Carroll’s wildly imaginative, ground-breaking memoir that takes theater to new heights. Inspired by Carroll’s mesmerizing life story, a company of fearless performers transforms memory into daring aerial feats that are as moving as they are breathtaking. In the air, on the floor and from the heart, The 7 Fingers brings its “thrillingly modern brand of circus” (Time Out New York) to The Goodman in this moving new work that embraces the fear and courage of being human.

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