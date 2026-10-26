Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Cast Set for SAP North American Premiere at The Front Theatre
The cast features Rileigh Belle Wine, Lily Gaddis, and Jay Donley.
The Front Theatre has revealed the cast for the North American premiere of Rafaella Marcus's play Sap, directed by Charles Riffenburg. Sap is a timely and poetic thriller, in which a woman's lie to her girlfriend threatens to grow out of control when a man from her past uses it against her. Sap will be presented February 25 - March 27, 2027, at The Den Theatre. The cast of Sap features Rileigh Belle Wine, Lily Gaddis, and Jay Donley.
Daphne is in love with a woman she calls her “Wonder Woman,” the kind of love that she can't remember having ever experienced before. But when a one-night stand from her past shows up, she'll do anything to keep her secret from her girlfriend. Inspired by the Greek myth of Daphne and Apollo, Sap is a poetic and timely new play about passion, power, bisexual erasure, domestic violence, and the danger of hiding who you are.
Sap originally premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, winning the Soho Playhouse Medal for Excellence in Theatre, the Summerhall Lustrum Award, and The Stage Edinburgh Award. After a sold-out run, the two-person production toured the United Kingdom. The tour led to playwright Rafaella Marcus receiving the Most Promising New Playwright Award at the UK's 2024 Off West End Theatre Awards. Marcus is currently adapting the script for television. The Front Theatre's production marks the first time Sap has been produced and performed outside of the United Kingdom.
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