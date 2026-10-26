Cast Set for SAP North American Premiere at The Front Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​The Front Theatre has revealed the cast for the North American premiere of Rafaella Marcus's play Sap, directed by Charles Riffenburg. Sap is a timely and poetic thriller, in which a woman's lie to her girlfriend threatens to grow out of control when a man from her past uses it against her. Sap will be presented February 25 - March 27, 2027, at The Den Theatre. The cast of Sap features Rileigh Belle Wine, Lily Gaddis, and Jay Donley.

Daphne is in love with a woman she calls her “Wonder Woman,” the kind of love that she can't remember having ever experienced before. But when a one-night stand from her past shows up, she'll do anything to keep her secret from her girlfriend. Inspired by the Greek myth of Daphne and Apollo, Sap is a poetic and timely new play about passion, power, bisexual erasure, domestic violence, and the danger of hiding who you are.

Sap originally premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, winning the Soho Playhouse Medal for Excellence in Theatre, the Summerhall Lustrum Award, and The Stage Edinburgh Award. After a sold-out run, the two-person production toured the United Kingdom. The tour led to playwright Rafaella Marcus receiving the Most Promising New Playwright Award at the UK's 2024 Off West End Theatre Awards. Marcus is currently adapting the script for television. The Front Theatre's production marks the first time Sap has been produced and performed outside of the United Kingdom.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 07 Hrs 24 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming