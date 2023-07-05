Cast Set for Loy A. Webb's THE LIGHT at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Artistic Director Tim Rhoze has revealed his cast for the company’s upcoming production of THE LIGHT, by Chicago-based playwright Loy A. Webb. Rhoze will direct the 70-minute two-hander, which concerns a young Black couple who must contend with the revelation of a secret from the past. It will play August 5-20, 2023, at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston. The press opening is Sunday, August 6 at 3:00 pm.



Jazzma Pryor (she/her), who in 2021 performed the one-woman play TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 for Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, will play the wife, Genesis. Since then, she has appeared in STEW and RASHEEDA SPEAKING with Shattered Globe Theatre. Her Chicago credits also include roles with Irish Theatre of Chicago, Redd Opera, Promethean Theatre Ensemble, Stage Left, and The Comrades; as well as many other roles with Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre and Shattered Globe. The husband, Rashad, will be played by Rich Oliver (he/him), a recent graduate of The Theatre School at DePaul University, where he played Lincoln in TOPDOG/UNDERDOG. In addition to his many credits at DePaul, he has performed with New York City’s Classical Theatre of Harlem in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (Friar Francis) and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (Snug).

The production team for THE LIGHT, in addition to Rhoze as director, includes Evan Sposato (Set Designer, Technical Director), Lynn Baber (Costumer, Casting Director), Hannah Wein (Lighting Design), Kara Roseborough (Sound Designer, Stage Manager), Jess Patterson (Muralist), and Alexis Harris-Dyer (Assistant Stage Manager, Box Office Manager). Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre’s artistic staff includes Tim Rhoze (Producing Artistic Director), Bria Walker (Artistic Associate), and JoAnn Cromer, Rodney Greene, and Eldridge Shannon III (Honorary Artistic Associates).



THE LIGHT premiered in Chicago in 2018 in a production by The New Colony. It was subsequently produced by the MCC Theatre in New York, where it earned an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.



Performances will be Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm, at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Tickets for all productions are $30.00 and are on sale now at www.fjtheatre.com.