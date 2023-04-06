Cast & Creative Team Set for PASSING STRANGE at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final production of its 25th Anniversary Season, the electrifying Tony Award-winning production, Passing Strange. The production will run at the theatre's permanent home located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston beginning previews Friday, June 9, 2023. The press preview performances will be Saturday June 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 at 6:00 p.m. The full run begins Thursday, June 22 with weekly performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 6:00pm through July 30, 2023.

Theo is proud to introduce its audiences to a brand new creative team, all making their Theo debut. Artistic Director of Evanston's Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Tim Rhoze, will helm the production with Jeff Award-winning Music Director, Dr. Michael McBride, and celebrated performer and choreographer Terri K. Woodall.

"We are proud to be a part of the Evanston community and deepening our relationships here is really important to us," says Producing Director Christopher Pazdernik. "As we thought about the right person to lead the storytelling of Passing Strange, Tim was a no brainer. We know he will bring tremendous artistic integrity and leadership to this magnificent team. We can't wait to see the soul-filling rock-and-roll magic they all make together."

Welcoming a talented group of rising Chicago stars, the cast features the Theo debuts of Jordan DeBose (they/them) as the Narrator, Michael Jones (he/him) as Youth, and Jenece Upton (she/her) as Mother. Also making their Theo debut performing in the ensemble will be Elliot Sagay (he/him) and Caitlin Dobbins (she/her), with Pit Singers Marquise De'Jahn (he/she/they), Makenzy Jenkins (he/she/they), and Cynthia Hindmon (she/her). Rounding out the ensemble will be Michael Mejia (they/them) and Chamaya Moody (she/her) who can both be seen in the company's current production of The Threepenny Opera.

Presented in Theo's signature intimate cabaret setting, the company's team of designers will spark audiences to take a storytelling journey that will lead them across multiple landscapes all around the world. Recent Jeff Award-winning properties designer Lonnae Hickman (she/her) returns along with sound designer Stefanie Senior (she/her). The team also includes scenic designer Sydney Lynne (she/her), David Goodman-Edberg (he/him), costumer designer Austin Winter, production electrician Josiah Croegaert (he/him), director of production Matthew R. Chase (he/him), and stage manager Payton Shearn (she/her,they/them).

Passing Strange is a comedy-drama rock musical about a young African American's journey of self-discovery as an artist that was nominated for 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and a Best Book of a Musical win. The musical's lyrics and book are written by singer-songwriter and playwright Stew with music and orchestrations also by Heidi Rodewald and created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen.

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or via phone at 773-939-4101. Single tickets are $35 for preview performances, and range between $45-$55 during the regular run of performances. Box office hours are Wednesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Theo continues to offer its one-stop dinner and theatrical experience with pre-show dinner courtesy of this production's restaurant partner, Good to Go. All performances take place at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Passing Strange

Book, Music, Lyrics by Stew

Music by Heidi Rodewald

Created in Collaboration with Annie Dorsen

Previews June 9-16 (Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Run: June 18-July 30 (Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

From singer-songwriter and performance artist Stew comes Passing Strange, a daring musical that takes you on a journey across boundaries of place, identity and theatrical convention. Stew brings us the story of a young bohemian who charts a course for "the real" through sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll. Loaded with soulful lyrics and overflowing with passion, the show takes us from Black middle-class America to Amsterdam, Berlin and beyond on a journey towards personal and artistic authenticity.

ABOUT THEO UBIQUE

Theo Ubique was founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. Productions were first staged at the Heartland Studio Theatre, and from 2004 to May 2018, at No Exit Café, where the company began focusing on musicals and revues, reigniting the cabaret theatre trend in Chicago. The company moved to the Howard Street Theatre, a venue owned and developed for Theo Ubique by the City of Evanston, in fall of 2018. Theo Ubique has produced more than 60 shows and won 68 Jeff Awards, having received 173 nominations. www.theo-u.com