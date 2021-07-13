Cast Announced for THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN Presented by PrideArts

PrideArts will reopen the Pride Arts Center with the American premiere of THE THINGS I NEVER COULD TELL STEVEN by Australian writer Jye Bryant. Bryant's four-character musical introduces us to the mother, father, wife, and ex-boyfriend of a man named Steven. Each of them has a different idea of what they want from Steven and who they think he is. Bryant's original score of 19 songs is performed revue-style, and includes numbers that are funny, sometimes earthy and edgy, and frequently touching. Españo will direct the cast of four. Robert Ollis, whose 2019 music direction of the company's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE earned him his eighth Jeff Award nomination, will be Music Director. THE THINGS I NEVER COULD TELL STEVEN will play from August 19 - September 19. Press opening is Monday, August 23.

Españo's cast includes Carl Herzog (he/him/his), a Jeff Award nominee for Theo Ubique's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, as Steven's father; Kyra Leigh (she/her/hers) of PrideArts' SOUTHERN COMFORT, as Steven's mother; Elissa Newcorn (she/her/hers), who appeared in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Music Theater Works, as Steven's wife; and Nate Hall (he/him/his), of Underscore's THE BALLAD OF LEFTY AND CRABBE, as Steven's ex-lover. Understudies, who will perform an understudy show on Tuesday, August 31 at 7:30 pm, are Lee Wichman (he/him/hers) as Steven's father, Michelle Paola Ortiz (she/her/hers) as Steven's mother, Mary Laura Godby (she/her/hers) as Steven's wife, and an additional actor to be named.

The production team also includes Hannah Morris (Stage Manager), Steven Abbott (Set Designer), Isaac Pineda (Costume Designer), Trey Brazeal (Lighting Designer), and Jordan Ratliff (Assistant Director).

DETAILS:

THE THINGS I NEVER COULD TELL STEVEN

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jye Bryant

AMERICAN PREMIERE

Directed by Jay Españo

Music Direction by Robert Ollis

August 19 - September 19, 2021

Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3 pm. Additional performance Wednesday, September 1 at 7:30 pm

Previews August 19 - 22, 2021 (All seats $15 for previews)

Understudy performance Tuesday, August 31 at 7:30 pm

PRESS OPENING Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7:30 pm

The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago

General admission seats $30.00

Tickets on sale soon at https://www.goelevent.com/pridearts/e/TheThingsICouldNeverTellSteven