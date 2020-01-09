Cast Announced for Promethean Theatre Ensemble's MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION

The second production in Promethean Theatre Ensemble's 2019-20 season of plays exploring the rights and roles of women in society will be MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - George Bernard Shaw's satirical take on the limited opportunities for women in late 19th Century British society. One of Shaw's earliest plays, it is representative of Shaw's gift for delivering biting social criticism with humor. Promethean's production will be performed in a brand-new world premiere adaptation by Melanie Spewock that streamlines Shaw's text and makes it more woman-centric, focusing on the mother-daughter relationship between Mrs. Warren and her daughter Vivie.



Michael D. Graham, the former Artistic Director of Piccolo Theatre, who directed the Chicago premiere of CASA VALENTINA at Pride Films and Plays last August, is directing. MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION will be performed at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., from February 28-March 29, 2020. Press opening is Monday. March 2 at 7:30 pm following previews from February 28.



Graham's cast includes Promethean Theatre Ensemble member Elaine Carlson in the title role of Mrs. Warren. Carlson was seen most recently in Promethean's productions of MAD BEAT HIP & GONE, and in THE MADWOMAN OF CHAILLOT as Countess Aurelia. She received a Jeff award nomination for THE LION IN WINTER with Promethean. Also in the cast are ensemble member Jared Dennis (George Crofts), Tracey Greenwood (Vivie Warren), Chris Woolsey (Frank Gardner), Ross Frawley (Praed), and Ted Hoerl (Rev. Samuel Gardner). Understudies are Rosalind Hurwitz (Mrs. Warren), Corrie Riedl (Vivie Warren), and Cody Robison (Frank Gardner).

The design and production team includes Promethean Artistic Associates Carrie Campana (Costume Designer) and Cate Gillespie (Dialect Coach), along with Conor Clark (Set Designer), Ellie Humphreys (Lighting Designer), Colin Kovarik (Sound Designer), Maya Jain (Props Designer), Si Squires-Kasten (Stage Manager).



Tickets are $30 general admission (seniors $25, students and military personnel $15) and are on sale now at https://dime.io/events/MrsWarrenPTE.

LISTING INFORMATION

World Premiere Adaptation

MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION

by George Bernard Shaw

adapted by Melanie Spewock

directed by Michael Graham

February 28-March 29, 2020

Press Opening:

Monday, March 2 @ 7:30pm

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30 pm, Mondays March 2 and 16 at 7:30 pm

Tickets:

$30 general admission (seniors $25, students and military personnel $15).

Tickets available at https://dime.io/events/MrsWarrenPTE

Info at www.prometheantheatre.org



Otherworld Theatre

3914 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60613



A fresh take on Shaw's controversial drama. Young Vivie Warren, emancipated, intelligent, and self-sufficient is astounded to learn her mother rose from poverty to riches through prostitution---and also that she is now part owner and operator of a chain of brothels. Mrs. Warren ably justifies her past---attacking a hypocritical society that rewards vice and oppresses virtue. Vivie, respecting her mother's courage, accepts her past but will she accept her present?





