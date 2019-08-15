Cast Announced for BoHo's BIG FISH

BoHo Theatre closes out its 2019 season with BIG FISH, the imaginative and moving musical by Andrew Lippa and John August, directed by BoHo Theatre Artistic Director Stephen Schellhardt. BoHo brings its trademark attention to character and relationships to this intimately staged tale of a larger-than-life storyteller and his fraught relationship with his only son.



Schellhardt's cast, announced today, will be led by a trio of Jeff Award-nominated performers. Tommy Thurston (of BoHo's 110 IN THE SHADE) will play Edward Bloom, the father with the "big fish" stories. Sandra, his wife and the love of his life will be played by Kyrie Anderson. Jeff Pierpoint (of BoHo's BRIGHT STAR) will play Edward's adult son, Will.

BoHo Theatre tells stories examining and celebrating human relationships - focusing on the Bohemian pillars of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love - using bold, intimate theatrical stagings. Our vision is to create a shared community of artists and patrons in which all members are moved through art to make thoughtful, well-examined, caring relationships the highest priority in their lives.



BoHo's 2019 mainstage season previously featured BRIGHT STAR by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, directed by Ericka Mac; and THE RIVER by Jez Butterworth, directed by Jerrell L. Henderson. BoHo is a resident company at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.





