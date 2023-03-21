Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For AstonRep's THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE at The Edge Theater

Performances run April 28 â€“ May 28.

Mar. 21, 2023 Â 

AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho's insightful play about language and love, directed by Company Member Dana Anderson*, playing April 28 - May 28, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at www.astonrep.com or by calling (773) 828-9129. The press opening is Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Company Members Aja Alcazar*, Sean William Kelly* and Erin O'Brien* with Jorge Salas and GÃ©nesis SÃ¡nchez. Understudies include Andrew Cawley and Kelley Holcomb.

A quirky, comic drama about communication - its potential and its limits - this romantic parable for our times features a linguist at a loss for words, especially the vocabulary of the heart. Balanced delightfully between affection and adversity, it is the whimsical, life-affirming chronicle of a brilliant scientist who fights to preserve the dying languages of far-flung cultures, only to neglect the promise and passion of his own. Winner of the 2010 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for Playwrighting.

Comments Director Dana Anderson, "As AstonRep's last production, this play is a special send-off about connecting with others on a level that goes beyond just words. It is my hope that the themes of this show amplify and reflect the legacy of our company, built on lasting friendships and the desire to express our truest selves."

The production team includes Jeremiah Barr* (Scenic and Props Designer Technical Director), AndrÃ©s Mota (Costume Designer), Becca Venable (Lighting Designer), Robert Tobin* (Sound Designer, Producer), Bethany Hart (Dialect/Vocal Coach), Derek Bertelsen* (Producer), Samantha Barr* (Production Manager), Anna Vu (Production Stage Manager) and Miguel Salgado, Jr. (Assistant Production Manager, Stage Manager).

COVID safety: While in the theater, masks are highly recommended and encouraged, but not required. Disposable masks will be available to patrons who request one. If you are immunocompromised or at higher risk, please consider wearing a mask at indoor public settings where vaccination status is unknown.

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.




