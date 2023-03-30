Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Campsongs Productions Announces World PremIere Of HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE

A celebration of both the BIPOC LGBTQ+ experience in Chicago, and the explosion of a new musical genre called house music.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Campsongs Productions today announced the on-sale of world premiere musical HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE, celebrating Chicago's famed house music scene at the legendary Warehouse club. HOUSE MUSICAL runs April 21 - April 30, 2023 at the Center on Halsted's Hoover-Leppen Theatre, with a preview performance on April 21.

A celebration of both the BIPOC LGBTQ+ experience in Chicago, and the explosion of a new musical genre called house music, HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE tells the story of Dwayne (Clarence Young) who finds the strength to come out of the closet by sneaking into The Warehouse club, where house music was born. It captures the beginnings of the emerging black LGBT community of Chicago, which brought people together through the shared personal struggles: standing up to bullying and homophobia, fighting discrimination within the greater LGBT community, and the bravery of battling HIV/AIDS when there were no treatments. Most of all, HOUSE MUSICAL is a story of love and acceptance, of hope, bravery, and pride.

The cast includes Clarence Young (Dwayne), Nehmiah Barker (Tomella), Marcellus Burt (Riley), Reginald Hemphill (Johnny), Edvetté Jones (Ensemble), Kenny Miller (Jeff), Chandler Paskett (Ensemble), Anthony Powell (Reggie), Gabriel Valentino (Ensemble), Jessica Vann (Margaret), and Camille Wiggins (Ensemble).

The production team includes Dion Walton (Director), Scott Free (Music and Lyrics), Marcus Waller (Book and Lyrics), Michael Foley (Music), J'Sun Howard (Choreographer), Maurice Costello (Scenic Designer), Doug Herlihy (Lighting Designer), and Brian Kirst (Dramaturg).

HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE runs April 21 - 30, 2023 with shows Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. A preview performance will be held April 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for previews, $30 for regular shows, with a $5 senior discount available. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234035®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centeronhalsted.org%2Fhousemusical.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




