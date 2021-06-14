Cabinet Of Curiosity Announces SEA CHANGE

Cabinet of Curiosity will present Sea Change, an outdoor celebration exploring the power of the sea and the feminine divine. It is a series of wild, strange, lovely puppet shows written by emerging female playwrights and lyricists Liz Chidester, Kasey Foster, Bethany Thomas, and Lindsey Noel Whiting, with original musical compositions by Manae Hammond and Charlie Otto, additional text by Seth Bockley, and the searcher performed by Time Brickey. Giant puppets, mechanical devices, and original, live music weave together to create an evening of pageantry, puppetry, wonder and hope.

"Whale Song" by Lindsey Noel Whiting: A brief musical not about a man obsessed with killing a whale.

"A Mermaid's Tail (If There's a God)" by Bethany Thomas, with music and lyrics by Liz Chidester: The story of a mermaid, at "the end of her tail," grappling with existence in a world imagined by men.

"More" by Kasey Foster: A shark caught in a feeding frenzy gets some sound advice from The Moon.

"The Lookout" by Seth Bockley: It's lonely up in the crow's nest, but you can see the future and the past. And if you're lucky a bird might keep you company.

Production Details

July 15 - July 25

Wednesdays at 8:15pm

Thursdays at 8:15pm

Fridays at 8:15pm

Saturdays at 2pm and 8:15pm

Sundays at 2pm and 8:15pm

Writers: Lindsey Noel Whiting, Kasey Foster, Bethany Thomas, Liz Chidester, and Seth Bockley

Director: Frank Maugeri

Designer: Shawn Ketchum Johnson

Puppet and Object Designers: Ellie Terrell, Jillian Gryzlak, Jesse Mooney Bullock, and Milam Smith

Cast: Kasey Foster, Sadie Rose Glaspey, Manae Hammond, Allison Grischow, Olivia Rose Comai, Sofia Balabanova Gebreab and Time Brickey

Stage Managers: Jamie Kreppein and Josh Ralph.

Location:

THE BRNDHAUS PL-ZEN

1727 W 21st St

Chicago, IL 60608

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.cocechicago.com. Social distancing will be maintained, with seats spaced six feet apart. Appropriate for ages 10 and up.

If the show is rained out, we will do our best to move audience members to a different evening that accommodates individuals' schedules. All purchases non-refundable.