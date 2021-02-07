Cabinet Of Curiosity Announces New Radio Department, Phonophobia

Cabinet of Curiosity has announced The Cabinet, the first production to come out of its new radio department, Phonophobia. The Cabinet is adapted from Redmoon Theater's 2005 stage production of the same name, which the Sun-Times declared "a masterpiece."

An inside-out adaptation of the classic expressionist film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, the show provides a classic horror radio experience to modern audiences. It will be presented online February 21 through March 20 in honor of the 101st anniversary of Caligari's original premiere and will serve as a benefit to jumpstart fundraising for the remount of the original production.

A living nightmare told from the viewpoint of Dr. Caligari's murderous somnambulist, Cesare, The Cabinet takes the listener into a society on the edge of collapse, filled with murder and fear. A world where there is slim difference between dreams and life, love and terror, and science and insanity. Where the question is pressed: when Death stalks the village, is it better to sleep, or to wake?

Phonophobia is Cabinet of Curiosity's latest effort to adapt to the unique challenges of this moment. In addition to embracing audio drama, Cabinet is inverting the traditional business model for this project and ensuring that all creative contributors receive a share of sales.

Tickets are $15 and provide access to the show for 24 hours. They can be purchased at https://www.cocechicago.com/radio/thecabinet