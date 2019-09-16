COME RAIN OR COME SHINE: A JUDY GARLAND CABARET Comes to Mary's Attic

Following the Chicago Reader-recommended run of Grace, or the Art of Clinging, Brown Paper Box Co., "one of the most vital storefront theater groups in Chicago," (HollywoodChicago.com) returns to Mary's Attic for the 5th time to host their new musical fundraiser - Come Rain or Come Shine: A Judy Garland Cabaret. This celebration brings together BPBCo. members, past performance participants, friends of the company, and a few special guests for 2 nights of song and community on September 20 and 21, 2019 above Hamburger Mary's (5400 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640) in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood.



It's been 50 years since the world lost the one & only Judy Garland, and 50 years since the modern gay liberation movement began at the Stonewall Inn in New York's Greenwich Village. Come Rain or Come Shine: A Judy Garland Cabaret is a celebration of an international icon, a queer movement, and exactly how far the LGBTQIA+ community has come over the past 50 years. Join Brown Paper Box Co. as we travel down a yellow brick road of joy, heartbreak, drag queens, herstory, and song. Bring your best Judy and sing along to Ms. Garland's biggest hits and discover where our performers fit within or around the LGBTQIA+ community.



Full service bar & delicious dining options available throughout the night thanks to our friends at Hamburger Mary's. Admission is $30 presale Reserved Prime Seating (limited availability), $15 presale General Admission, or $20 at the door General Seating. Doors open at 7pm and performances begin at 7:30pm. For more information and tickets, please visit www.BrownPaperBox.org.

The cast for Come Rain or Come Shine: A Judy Garland Cabaret features: Chicago drag queen Alexis Bevels (season 1 winner of Camp Wannakiki, now on YouTube!; weekly charity bingo game host downstairs at Hamburger Mary's every Sunday & Wednesday; she/her in drag or they/them if you like), Erin Shea Brady* (BPBCo.'s EVERYBODY and Grace, or the Art of Climbing director; she/her/hers), Chicago drag queen Shalita Cake (Jackhammer's Best Worst drag show every Monday; performing randomly around the city!; she/her/hers), Chicago drag queen Dixie Lynn Cartwright (Dixie Wins a Talent Show *...While Alexis Bevels Stage Manages; hostess at Sidetrack Bar Chicago; she/her/hers), Dwayne Everett (BPBCo.'s Little Women the Musical; Boho's Bright Star; Haven Theatre's Total Bent; he/him/his), Lynnette Li (BPBCo's Grace, or the Art of Climbing; The Comrades' Dead Man's Cellphone; she/her/hers), Andrew Principe (Company Member of c??ae??おすえべe??a??e?? [Awazu Osuebe Hanafubuki] in Japan; Company Member of Susurros in Cáceres, Spain; he/him/his), Kristi Szczepanek* (BPBCo. Artistic Director; she/her/hers), and Tyler Anthony Smith (BPBCo.'s EVERYBODY; Hell in a Handbag's The Drag Seed; Eclipse Theatre's Baby with the Bathwater; he/him/his), with Kimi Arquines (Event Music Director and Coordinator; music director for Annoyance Theater's Boyband: The Musical; composer for Open Television's "For Better" anthology series; she/her/hers) and M. William Panek* (Event Host and Coordinator; BPBCo.'s Little Women the Musical, Now. Here. This., & [title of show] director; he/him/his).





