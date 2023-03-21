Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COLIN MOCHRIE'S HYPROV Returns To Raue Center For The Arts, October 7

Come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience at 8 p.m. on October 7, 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" with "HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis" featuring master hypnotist Asad Mecci. Come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience at 8 p.m. on October 7, 2023.

From the brilliant minds of improv legend, Mochrie and master hypnotist Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show where 20 volunteers are hypnotized on stage, whittled down to five of the best who do improv scenes with Colin Mochrie WHILE THEY ARE STILL UNDER HYPNOSIS. What can possibly go wrong? Come and see for yourself!

The show begins with Mecci welcoming twenty volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. He whittles them down to four or five of the most susceptible and then brings Mochrie out to improvise with them--while they are under hypnosis. In the hands of two experts, and solely crafted from the audience's uninhibited unconscious mind, each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.

"When we tried this for the first time on stage, I was absolutely petrified. Then I thought, 'let's just see where this takes us,'" said Mochrie. "Adding in the element of hypnosis to improv really allows people to let their guard down and have fun in a scene. They're certainly the most interesting stage partners I've ever had!"

"I've been hypnotizing people for 20 years, but when I studied improv I had an epiphany: hypnosis could unlock the comedic genius in everyday people and turn them into pros," said Hypnotist Mecci. "You never know which participants will go under hypnosis and for how long. But that's part of the show and what adds to the laughs."

HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) is coming to you straight from a 70-show run Off-Broadway in New York City!! HYPROV is "hilarious and fascinating'' (says Time Out New York) and is "catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality," (The Wall Street Journal). The New Yorker says, "say yes to HYPROV,"! The 100-minute live show combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide - for a totally unique comedy experience that The Times of London declared "a celebration of the human imagination."

Tickets start at $50 ($35 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.




