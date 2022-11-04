Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHRISTMAS WITH THE PEPERMINT PATTIES- A Heartwarming Holiday Concert Announced At Venus Cabaret

Enjoy a heartwarming evening of holiday music with The Peppermint Patties!

Nov. 04, 2022  

CHRISTMAS WITH THE PEPERMINT PATTIES- A Heartwarming Holiday Concert Announced At Venus Cabaret

Enjoy a heartwarming evening of holiday music with The Peppermint Patties! Their 90-minute show features close harmony arrangements of your favorite Christmas songs like White Christmas, Jingle Bells, and Cool Yule, as well as jazz standards, retro hits, a cappella numbers, and musical theatre favorites.

Although they perform all year long, The Patties are truly in their element during the holidays! The Chicago-based vocal trio was founded in 2018 and gave their first performance together in "A Very Christmas Cabaret" at Davenport's Piano Bar.

"We're the Peppermint Patties - Christmas is practically in our name! Singing holiday music feels like coming home for us and is very much a part of the fabric of our group. This year, we are excited to bring even more energy and polish to our holiday show, including adding new songs and choreography we know you'll love," says trio member Anna Caldwell.

Group members Anna Caldwell, Daina Fischer, and Laura Smalley are all DePaul alumni with a background in classical singing and perform all genres of music. Patties' shows are packed with nostalgia, comedy, and plenty of heart.

They are continuing their holiday tradition this year with two shows at The Venus Cabaret Theater (part of The Mercury Theater complex.) The venue seats 85 and is located in the vibrant Southport corridor. It offers an intimate theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails.

The show is accompanied by Sarah Jenks and features guest artist Isaac Frishman. Two performances will take place on December 3 and 16, 7:30 PM at 3745 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL.

Buy Tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207601®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mercurytheaterchicago.com%2Fchristmas-with-the-peppermint-patties?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




