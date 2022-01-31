CHOIR OF MAN is Coming Back to the UIS Performing Arts Center in March

University of Illinois Springfield announces Choir of Man as part of the show's third U.S. tour. The performance is on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the UIS Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10am. Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, February 2nd, followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, February 3rd; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.



Ticket prices are $89, $79, $69, $49 and $24 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.



Cheers! THE CHOIR OF MAN will play UIS Performing Arts Center as part of their highly anticipated return to the United States for their 2022 North American tour! The worldwide smash and runaway hit of numerous international music festivals will be in Springfield for one show only on March 10th.



Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up ninety minutes of indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party. It's a concert. It's the best pub "lock-in" you've ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine handsome guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the last year: your local pub.



One of the show's producers, Nic Doodson states, "After spending months at home during the pandemic, the boys hit the road in early 2021 and took Australia, New Zealand and UK by storm. After sold out engagements in markets and venues in multiple international markets, including the Sydney Opera House, our sights are now set on a return to the states for this all-new 2022 tour. We will be playing numerous return engagements as well as brand new markets. So, come thirsty for great music!"



In addition to sold out stops in Europe and Australia, THE CHOIR OF MAN's pandemic recovery world tour included a wildly successful 15-week run in Cleveland's Playhouse Square. Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square CEO stated, "It is the perfect comeback show with music that you absolutely love."



THE CHOIR OF MAN continues to enjoy mass appeal by audiences of all ages by celebrating music with wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The all European cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show.





For more information, please visit www.choirofman.com.