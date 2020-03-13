Broadway In Chicago Suspends Performances

Broadway in Chicago has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

The safety and health of our patrons, staff and theatrical companies is our top priority. In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) we will be canceling or rescheduling the following performances:

THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE, CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE, MARCH 14, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2020

KEANE - CAUSE AND EFFECT TOUR, CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE, MARCH 20, 2020 - CANCELLED

MY FAIR LADY, CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE, MARCH 24 - APRIL 12, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO MAY 10 - 23, 2021

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED THROUGH APRIL 12, 2020

Will suspend performances immediately (Friday, March 13) through the end of March. The show hopes to resume performances on Tuesday, March 31 - April 12, 2020 at a reduced capacity based on the guidelines related to COVID-19 provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health, and pending the ongoing guidance of local government.

Ticket holders for the above productions, including refunds for KEANE,

AND refunds or exchanges for THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and MY FAIR LADY should contact their point of purchase.

If you purchased through Ticketmaster, call 800-775-2000.

If you purchased through the box office, call Broadway In Chicago Customer Service 312-977-1702, CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, call 312-977-1717, Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com

If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales call 312-977-1710, GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com

Our future productions will be under review as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health.





