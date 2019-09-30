Broadway In Chicago Announces Off-Season Specials; Kathleen Turner, RIVERDANCE, and More

Broadway In Chicago announces its off-season specials including KATHLEEN TURNER: FINDING MY VOICE; RIVERDANCE 25THANNIVERSARY SHOW; MEN ARE FROM MARS - WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE!; ROBERT DUBAC'S THE BOOK OF MORON; THE CHOIR OF MAN; THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY; WAITRESS and LISA LAMPANELLI'S LOSIN' IT!

The next Broadway In Chicago season will go on sale to the public Sunday, Oct. 6, and features the Pre-Broadway World Premiere of the new musical THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, MY FAIR LADY, SIX and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. To renew or purchase a new subscription, please visit BroadwayInChicago.com or call 312-977-1717. Group tickets are now available for all season shows and off-season specials by calling 312-977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Subscribers enjoy a host of benefits including savings of up to 51% off ticket prices, special access to the off-season specials, including the ability to purchase advance and priority tickets; discounts on both parking and suite service, exchange privileges based on availability and more.

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 19 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.





