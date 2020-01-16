Brightside Theatre Presents NINE THE MUSICAL In Concert

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, continues their 9th Season - Guilty Pleasures - with NINE the Musical in Concert

Performing at the Bartley & Maricela Madden Theatre at North Central College, 171 East Chicago Avenue in Naperville February 7-9, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

The Bartley and Maricela Madden Theatre we will be transformed into an intimate cabaret room with a live orchestra and a cast of talented actors performing a concert version of the Tony Award winning musical Nine. From Broadway to Film and back to Live Theatre, Nine, is based on Federico Fellini's semi-autobiographical film 8½. The famous Italian film director, Guido Contini, has turned forty and faces double crises: he must shoot a film for which he can't write the script, and his wife may leave him if he can't pay more attention to the marriage. Guido's mind becomes increasingly preoccupied with his Guilty Pleasures, fantasy and reality become inextricably intertwined by the power of women answering the question, "What are women to men?"

Featuring: Edward MacLennan Mary Nigohosian Becca Duff Julie Ann Kornak Pat Deckert Patty Kirin, Emily Mertens Amy Bamberger Sarah Eckel Sarah Ann Sutter Laura Martino Adrianne Blanks, Ashlyn Seehafer Margaret Rogers Liz Recht Johnson Camille Cote and Henry Lombardo





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You