BrightSide Theatre Presents Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE
BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, continues with their Season 10 Again - to Fully Celebrate our 10th Anniversary - with this classic Neil Simon comedy!
Set in the apartment of divorcee Oscar Madison, and if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Felix Unger, fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, has just been separated from his wife, and is looking for a place to stay. When the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together, it does not take long for the pair's catastrophic incompatibility to come crashing down on their lives, to hilarious effect.
A talented ensemble of actors makes up the Cast of The Odd Couple:
Cast
Felix Unger .............played by Jon Cunningham of Schaumburg
Oscar Madison.............played by Dennis Schnell of Oak Park
Murray .........................played by Mike Mitchell of Aurora
Speed..........................played by Dylan Baxter of Downers Grove
Vinnie.........................played by John Zimmerman of Carol Stream
Roy..........................played by Victor Polites of Oak Park
Gwendolyn Pigeon....................played by Gina Phillips of Schaumburg
Cecily Pigeon........played by Mary McGough of Chicago
PRODUCTION DETAILS:
Byâ€¯Neil Simonâ€¯
Director Jason Harrington
Eric Luchen Scenic Designer
Shana Hall Costume Designer
Sam Stephen Lighting Designer
Peggy Jensen Properties/Set Dresser
Bridget Kearbey Stage Manager
Tickets: $33 Discounts: Students/Seniors $28. Subscriptions are on sale as well! Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall.