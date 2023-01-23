BrightSide Theatre Presents Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, continues with their Season 10 Again - to Fully Celebrate our 10th Anniversary - with this classic Neil Simon comedy!

Set in the apartment of divorcee Oscar Madison, and if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Felix Unger, fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, has just been separated from his wife, and is looking for a place to stay. When the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together, it does not take long for the pair's catastrophic incompatibility to come crashing down on their lives, to hilarious effect.

A talented ensemble of actors makes up the Cast of The Odd Couple:

Cast

Felix Unger .............played by Jon Cunningham of Schaumburg

Oscar Madison.............played by Dennis Schnell of Oak Park

Murray .........................played by Mike Mitchell of Aurora

Speed..........................played by Dylan Baxter of Downers Grove

Vinnie.........................played by John Zimmerman of Carol Stream

Roy..........................played by Victor Polites of Oak Park

Gwendolyn Pigeon....................played by Gina Phillips of Schaumburg

Cecily Pigeon........played by Mary McGough of Chicago

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Byâ€¯Neil Simonâ€¯

Director Jason Harrington

Eric Luchen Scenic Designer

Shana Hall Costume Designer

Sam Stephen Lighting Designer

Peggy Jensen Properties/Set Dresser

Bridget Kearbey Stage Manager

Tickets: $33 Discounts: Students/Seniors $28. Subscriptions are on sale as well! Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall.