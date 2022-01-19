BrightSide Theatre Presents DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, continues with their 10TH Anniversary Season - BrightSide is BACK - with the farce Don't Dress for Dinner!

This 2-time Tony Awards nominated farce, was a smash hit both in Paris and ran for 6 years in London! It has since played all over the US and was revived in Chicago and on Broadway in 2012. Don't Dress for Dinner is a frenetic case of mistaken identity with more twists than a corkscrew. Jacqueline decides to visit her mother, so her husband Bernard sees an opportunity for a cozy weekend with his new mistress. When his bachelor pal Robert calls to announce his return from Hong Kong, Bernard invites him along as his alibi, also hiring a Cordon Bleu-level cook to cater a delicious dinner. But when Jacqueline realizes Robert is coming for a visit everything changes, and the high-speed farce begins! One impossible situation leads to another as the evening of hilarious confusion ensues and Bernard and Robert must improvise at breakneck speed.

Performances run February 25 - March 13, 2022.

Tickets: $33 Discounts: Students/Seniors $28. Subscriptions are on sale as well! Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the Theatre at Meiley Swallow Hall.