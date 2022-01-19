Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BrightSide Theatre Presents DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER

pixeltracker

Performances run February 25 â€“ March 13, 2022.

Jan. 19, 2022 Â 

BrightSide Theatre Presents DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, continues with their 10TH Anniversary Season - BrightSide is BACK - with the farce Don't Dress for Dinner!

This 2-time Tony Awards nominated farce, was a smash hit both in Paris and ran for 6 years in London! It has since played all over the US and was revived in Chicago and on Broadway in 2012. Don't Dress for Dinner is a frenetic case of mistaken identity with more twists than a corkscrew. Jacqueline decides to visit her mother, so her husband Bernard sees an opportunity for a cozy weekend with his new mistress. When his bachelor pal Robert calls to announce his return from Hong Kong, Bernard invites him along as his alibi, also hiring a Cordon Bleu-level cook to cater a delicious dinner. But when Jacqueline realizes Robert is coming for a visit everything changes, and the high-speed farce begins! One impossible situation leads to another as the evening of hilarious confusion ensues and Bernard and Robert must improvise at breakneck speed.

Performances run February 25 - March 13, 2022.

Tickets: $33 Discounts: Students/Seniors $28. Subscriptions are on sale as well! Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the Theatre at Meiley Swallow Hall.


Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • Old Academy Players to Present World Premiere of VERNAL RITES
  • Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs to Present A COUPLE OF SWELLS at Act II Playhouse
  • PlayPenn Announces That Submissions Are Open For Their 2022 Conference
  • Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Promises To Make Fans Smile As It Welcomes BEGINNINGS: A Celebration Of The Music Of Chicago