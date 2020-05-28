BrightSide Theatre Offers Online Summer Camps For All Ages

Get full details for summer online classes with BrightSide Theatre below!

THEATRE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM - AGES 5-8

TAUGHT BY KITTY KARN

An Interactive Online Storytelling class with sound, rhythm, movement and other fun activities to keep little ones engaged. Featuring such well known children's books like Hairy Maclary, Possum Come a Knockin' and Rainbow Fairies.

Wednesdays 9:00 - 9:30 am via Zoom

*Parent should be "in the room" with the child to assist if there are technical issues.

Max participants per session is 10. If further interest, another day and/or additional times WILL be added!

June 10 - July 1, 2020

Fee: $100 (Sibling discounts available across class registrations.)

SUN "SCREEN" SHOWCASE (CLASSES FOR K-12)

TAUGHT BY KITTY KARN

Learn to sing Solos, Duets/Small Ensembles, and YES, even a Group Number from some of your favorite musicals, all from your own home, and culminating in a "Screening" for family and friends. Performing basics such as character development, staging and the ever- burning question "What do I do with my arms?" will be covered in a relaxed and uplifting way.

Tuesdays via Zoom

K-3rd grades Tuesday 9:00 - 9:30 am

*Parent should be "in the room" with the child to assist if there are technical issues.

4-6th grades Tuesday 10:00 - 10:30 am

7-12th grades Tuesday 11:00 - 11:30 am

Max participants per session is 10. If further interest, another day and/or additional times WILL be added!

June 9 - June 30th, 2020

Fee: $100 (Sibling discounts available across class registrations.)

KITTY KARN is an actor/singer, voice teacher and music director living in Oak Park, IL. Her work with children's theatre spans almost thirty years and includes such companies as Young Audiences of Houston, Houston Grand Opera's "Opera-to-go" as well as HGO's youth program STARS (Students Through Arts Reaching Success), Rising Stars Youth Theatre with West Central Illinois Arts Center, Ovation Arts Academy, BAM Theatre and most recently with BrightSide Theatre's production of "Frozen, JR". She is excited to help spark creativity and love of the arts for this amazing group of children.

DANCING TO DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL (CLASSES FOR K-12)

TAUGHT BY MIRANDA COLIN

Get familiar with the music of Disney's Descendants the Musical - our BrightSide Theatre Youth Project for March 2021! Your kids will be "Chillin' Like a Villain" as these choreography moves are not like your ballet class! A blend of hip hop, musical theatre, and show choir choreography will be taught with a focus on rhythm and synchronicity! Learn at your own pace with a link to videos starting every Monday at 9 am! The videos will teach the choreography in pieces as well as practiced at slow, medium and at tempo! Then record your video and submit by Thursday. On Friday the class will meet to discuss the participants' videos with feedback sessions and overall Q&A. Choreography will be created for K-4th grade and 5th - 12th grade.

Link emailed out on Mondays at 9 am starting June 8th!

Fridays Q& A sessions via Zoom

K-4th grades Friday 1 pm - 1:30 pm

5-12th grades Friday 1:45 - 2:15 pm

Max participants per session is 10. If further interest, another day and/or additional times WILL be added!

June 12 - July 3, 2020

Fee: $100 (Sibling discounts available across class registrations.)

MIRANDA COLIN is a freelance choreographer, dancer, and dance instructor based in Aurora, IL. While teaching at both Naperville Park District and Fox Valley Park District, she has been choreographing for NightBlue Theater, Herscher High School's show choir (Class Act), and musicals for middle schools and high schools within the Midwest Region. Her most recent choreographer credits include Disney's Frozen Jr. (BrightSide Theatre), Shrek The Musical Jr. (Fischer Middle School), Little Shop of Horrors (East Aurora High School), and Legally Blonde Jr. (NightBlue Theatre). As a performer, Miranda's stage credits include A Christmas Carol The Musical (BrightSide Theatre), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (BrightSide Theatre), Shrek The Musical (Fox Country Players), and she has been seen dancing for Walt Disney World and Six Flags Great America.

