BrightSide Theatre & Naperville Park District Present Summer In The Parks

BrightSide Theatre is bringing a new program to the parks in Naperville this summer. "Summer in the Parks: The Music of Rodgers & Hammerstein" will perform on 3 different Wednesdays throughout the summer at the Wagner Family Pavilion, located at the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive in Naperville. Performances will take place on June 30, July 21 and August 11 at 7:00 p.m.

As a way to share the music from Broadway's best with the residents of Naperville, BrightSide Theatre is partnering with the Naperville Park District to provide this opportunity free of charge. BrightSide Theatre's Artistic Director, Jeffrey Cass says, "With many arts organizations unable to perform during the pandemic, this was a great way to pivot and bring the performances safely to the outdoors. This is a great opportunity for residents of all ages and backgrounds to come out with their blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of music in the Naperville parks."

"We look forward to hosting these performances at the 95th Street Community Plaza and providing an introduction to live theater for the community," said Program Manager Brittany Malatt. "

BrightSide Theatre will bring 5 singers and 3 musicians together to celebrate and sing the music of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. In this hourlong music revue, songs will be sung from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Broadway Classic Musicals such as Cinderella, The King and I, South Pacific, Oklahoma, The Sound of Music and many more. This production is sponsored in part by Republic Bank, SECA Grant, Illinois Arts Council, and the DuPage Foundation.

BrightSide Theatre (Jeffrey Cass, Artistic Director and Julie Ann Kornak, Executive Director) is Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district. BrightSide Theatre is committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. BrightSide's shows are selected to be a unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform our community. For more information on BrightSide Theatre, please visit www.brightsidetheatre.com.