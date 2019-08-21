BrightSide Theatre Announces Annual Fundraiser

BrightSide Theatre - the ONLY professional theatre performing in Naperville's historic downtown district at North Central College. BrightSide Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)3, non-Equity theatre committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. BrightSide Theatre performs a unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform our community inhabit BrightSide's stage.

BrightSide Theatre also offers a Youth Project, which is guided by the belief that involvement in arts programs helps children develop and builds self-esteem. Designed to provide a professional and educational experience for students aged 8-18, all who audition participate in the performances.

To continue to provide the best quality entertainment to the western suburbs, with affordable pricing our annual fundraiser: The BrightSide Theatre 2019 Benefit: Let the Good Times Roll will take place on Friday, October 4th from 7-10 pm at The Hyatt Regency in Lisle, IL. At this event, guests will join in the fun of a Las Vegas Night Fundraiser with raffles, a LIVE and a SILENT auction. All proceeds will help us continue providing quality productions at reasonable prices including our 9th Season - Guilty Pleasures as well as the BrightSide Theatre Youth Project production of Disney's Frozen, Jr.

RSVP/purchase tickets by 9/30 at www.brightsidetheatre.com or 630-447-TIXS (8497)





