Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brendan Ragan Revealed as Metropolis' New Artistic Director

Ragan will begin his tenure as the new Artistic Director on April 24, 2023.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Brendan Ragan Revealed as Metropolis' New Artistic Director

After a nationwide search, Metropolis' Board of Directors has announced acclaimed theatre artist Brendan Ragan as the company's new Artistic Director. Ragan is the founding Co-Artistic Director of the award-winning Urbanite Theatre, a Florida-based company known regionally for producing bold, inventive new works.

Interim Artistic Director Robbie Simpson, who has been at Metropolis since directing Cabaret in September, will collaborate in this transition before his return to New York City.

Metropolis Board President Stephen Daday says of the transition, "We are embarking on a new day for Metropolis. We conducted a nationwide search in conjunction with the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland and received resumes from an enormous number of applicants. Brendan brings a wealth of compassion, empathy, passion, and high-quality production value to Metropolis. I believe donors, subscribers, patrons, staff, and the talented artists who grace our stage will be very excited for what is to come."

As founding Co-Artistic Director of Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, Ragan has developed a reputation as an accomplished director and innovative theatrical producer. "Blending my experience with challenging new work with the productions that delight Arlington Heights will be a great thrill for audiences and artists alike. We are going to tell wonderful stories with the highest degree of professionalism," says Ragan. "Metropolis has been making a tremendous impact in Arlington Heights for over 20 years. However, it became clear to me right away that the organization is much more than a neighborhood theater. From the important endeavors at the School of the Performing Arts to the many dozens of exciting, presented works throughout the year, MPAC has the rare merit of being not just a professional theater but a vital cultural center. I'm ecstatic to join this organization."

Over the next month of leadership transition, Ragan will collaborate extensively with current Interim Artistic Director Robbie Simpson. This joint effort will include artistic team choices for the 2023-24 season, to be announced later in the year and include the ongoing efforts to ensure Metropolis is an essential resource and artistic hub in Chicago and the Chicagoland communities.

Robbie Simpson embraces the new Artistic Director, stating, "I am thrilled to welcome Brendan Ragan to the Metropolis Performing Arts Center. His dedication to bringing high-caliber productions to this community will make him an excellent leader not just in Arlington Heights but in the Chicago theater community, as well. This is an exciting time for Metropolis." Simpson will return to Metropolis this fall to direct the 2023-2024 Season opener, to be announced at the Metropolis Celebration Gala on April 29, at the Cotillion Banquet Hall in Palatine.

Ragan will begin his tenure as the new Artistic Director on April 24, 2023.



THE FORGE: Lemont Quarries Releases Exciting Roster Of Live Music And Festivals Ahead Of S Photo
THE FORGE: Lemont Quarries Releases Exciting Roster Of Live Music And Festivals Ahead Of Summer Season
The Forge: Lemont Quarries, a top destination for live music and adventure located 22 miles Southwest of downtown Chicago at 1001 Main Street, has announced its 2023 Summer Concert series
Meet NY Times Bestseller Brian Selznick at Chicago Childrens Theatre This Month Photo
Meet NY Times Bestseller Brian Selznick at Chicago Children's Theatre This Month
Chicago Children's Theatre invites Chicago families to meet #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Brian Selznick on the Chicago stop of his current national tour celebrating the release of his newest critically acclaimed book, “Big Tree.”
Court Theatre Presents THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS Photo
Court Theatre Presents THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS
Court Theatre - under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director - will present the fourth and final production of its 2022/23 season: The Gospel at Colonus. 
Pivot Arts Presents THE MEMORY PLACE This June Photo
Pivot Arts Presents THE MEMORY PLACE This June
​​​​​​​Pivot Arts, a hub for adventurous, multidisciplinary performance celebrating its 10th anniversary, presents the world premiere of The Memory Place, a multi-arts experience about cultural memory and hidden histories. Performances take place June 1–11 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, Chicago. Tickets are on sale at pivotarts.org.

More Hot Stories For You


Meet NY Times Bestseller Brian Selznick at Chicago Children's Theatre This MonthMeet NY Times Bestseller Brian Selznick at Chicago Children's Theatre This Month
April 14, 2023

Chicago Children's Theatre invites Chicago families to meet #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Brian Selznick on the Chicago stop of his current national tour celebrating the release of his newest critically acclaimed book, “Big Tree.”
Court Theatre Presents THE GOSPEL AT COLONUSCourt Theatre Presents THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS
April 14, 2023

Court Theatre - under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director - will present the fourth and final production of its 2022/23 season: The Gospel at Colonus. 
Pivot Arts Presents THE MEMORY PLACE This JunePivot Arts Presents THE MEMORY PLACE This June
April 13, 2023

​​​​​​​Pivot Arts, a hub for adventurous, multidisciplinary performance celebrating its 10th anniversary, presents the world premiere of The Memory Place, a multi-arts experience about cultural memory and hidden histories. Performances take place June 1–11 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, Chicago. Tickets are on sale at pivotarts.org.
JAMES AUSTIN JOHNSON: THE AGE OF JAJ COMES TO THE DEN THEATRE On the Heath Mainstage, July 14 & 15JAMES AUSTIN JOHNSON: THE AGE OF JAJ COMES TO THE DEN THEATRE On the Heath Mainstage, July 14 & 15
April 13, 2023

The Den Theatre has announced James Austin Johnson: The Age of JAJ, featuring four stand-up performances on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For PIPPIN, June 1 - 25Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For PIPPIN, June 1 - 25
April 13, 2023

Music Theater Works, recently launched its 43rd season with the highly recommended Avenue Q, has announced the cast and creative team for its second production in the 2023 season, Pippin in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, June 1 - 25.
share