Blue Man Group Chicago to Host Sixth Annual Autism-Friendly Performance

The critically hailed Blue Man Group announces its sixth annual autism-friendly performance in Chicago Sunday, October 6 at 4 p.m. Slight modifications will be made to the Blue Man Group performance at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted) in order to create a sensory-friendly show that better accommodates individuals and families affected by autism.

"Blue Man Group's sensory-friendly performance has become a Chicago tradition for our performers and audiences alike," said Jeremy Smith, Resident General Manager of Blue Man Group Chicago. "We are looking forward to welcoming new and returning audience members to this extraordinary event on October 6."

As part of the audience offerings for the autism-friendly performance, the Briar Street Theatre lobby will be transformed into a calming environment complete with bean bags, dim lighting and quiet corners for anyone seeking a sensory break from the excitement of the show. Sound levels during the performance will be reduced at select moments and noise isolating headphones will be available for individuals upon request.

Tickets to this special performance are now available for $44 (regularly $69-$99), with $5 from every ticket purchased donated to local autism advocacy organizations including the Chicago Chapter of Autism Speaks and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville. For more information and tickets, visit www.blueman.com/chisensory.

