Black Voices in Cabaret to Present THE BLACK SONGBOOK, VOL. I: BRONZEVILLE

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Chicago's historic Bronzeville neighborhood helped shape the sound of American music. Its clubs, entertainers, and vibrant nightlife established the South Side as a destination for jazz, blues, and Black musical expression, creating a cultural legacy that continues to influence performers today. On Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., Black Voices in Cabaret, an initiative of Working In Concert, will present The Black Songbook, Vol. I: Bronzeville, a concert celebrating the music, performers, and stories connected to one of Chicago's most influential Black communities.

Held at Kennedy-King College on Chicago's South Side, the performance brings together Chicago vocal artists whose backgrounds span jazz, opera, blues, musical theatre, and cabaret. Through music and storytelling, the program revisits Bronzeville's entertainment history while exploring how its artistic traditions continue to inspire musicians and composers today.

Sheran Goodspeed Keyton and Terrence Patrick Davis serve as featured artists and guides for the evening, connecting musical performances with stories of Bronzeville's cultural history. The concert also features acclaimed jazz vocalist Ava Logan, Kenesha Kristine Reed, and Suzie Telep, along with R. Darryl Thomas and Robin Watson.

The program also looks beyond Bronzeville's musical past to explore its continuing influence on contemporary composers. Featured vocalist Kenesha Kristine Reed will perform Mexie & Bridie and De Koven, two works from composer Patrick Zimmerli's Children of Bronzeville. These contemporary selections offer a fresh musical perspective on the neighborhood's history, connecting its cultural legacy with new artistic expression.

Theodis Rodgers Jr. serves as music director and pianist. The production is conceived and directed by Carmen Bell, the organization's newly appointed Managing Director.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 10 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming