Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Black Voices in Cabaret to Present THE BLACK SONGBOOK, VOL. I: BRONZEVILLE
The production will feature selections from composer Patrick Zimmerli's work.
Chicago's historic Bronzeville neighborhood helped shape the sound of American music. Its clubs, entertainers, and vibrant nightlife established the South Side as a destination for jazz, blues, and Black musical expression, creating a cultural legacy that continues to influence performers today. On Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., Black Voices in Cabaret, an initiative of Working In Concert, will present The Black Songbook, Vol. I: Bronzeville, a concert celebrating the music, performers, and stories connected to one of Chicago's most influential Black communities.
Held at Kennedy-King College on Chicago's South Side, the performance brings together Chicago vocal artists whose backgrounds span jazz, opera, blues, musical theatre, and cabaret. Through music and storytelling, the program revisits Bronzeville's entertainment history while exploring how its artistic traditions continue to inspire musicians and composers today.
Sheran Goodspeed Keyton and Terrence Patrick Davis serve as featured artists and guides for the evening, connecting musical performances with stories of Bronzeville's cultural history. The concert also features acclaimed jazz vocalist Ava Logan, Kenesha Kristine Reed, and Suzie Telep, along with R. Darryl Thomas and Robin Watson.
The program also looks beyond Bronzeville's musical past to explore its continuing influence on contemporary composers. Featured vocalist Kenesha Kristine Reed will perform Mexie & Bridie and De Koven, two works from composer Patrick Zimmerli's Children of Bronzeville. These contemporary selections offer a fresh musical perspective on the neighborhood's history, connecting its cultural legacy with new artistic expression.
Theodis Rodgers Jr. serves as music director and pianist. The production is conceived and directed by Carmen Bell, the organization's newly appointed Managing Director.
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