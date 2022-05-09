Black Ensemble To Begin GRANDMA'S JUKEBOX, May 21

Black Ensemble Theater's Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor continues the 2022 Season of Excellence: The Season of Healing and Joy with the world premiere of Grandma's Jukebox, written and directed by Michelle Reneé Bester. The production runs May 21-June 26, 2022. The opening is Sunday, May 29 at 3:00pm.

The spirit of Grandma B. lives on! Without her the family feels lost until they start hearing the music from her old juke box. It is through the music that the family comes to understand and accept the power of healing.

The production features songs made popular by Mary Mary, Boyz II Men, Michael Jackson, Nina Simone, Tina Turner, Jazmine Sullivan and Sly and the Family Stone, among others.

Grandma's Jukebox features Jessica Seals, Aeriel Williams, Vincent Jordan, Jeff Wright, and Blake Reasoner. Kayla Gilmore is the understudy.

The artistic team is: Executive Producer Jackie Taylor, Michelle Reneé Bester (writer, director) Robert Reddrick (music director) and Oscar Brown Jr (band leader). The design team includes Bek Lambrecht (set), Denise Karczewski (costumes) and Marquecia Jordan (costumes). The Equity stage manager is Daryl D. Brooks, the production stage manager is Jessica Moore, and the technical director is Harrison Orneals.

Jackie Taylor comments, "Michelle Reneé Bester joins the Black Ensemble Theater artistic team as our newest associate director. We are so proud to preview her unique talents. She brings a different perspective of style and voice that is a great addition to the Black Ensemble Theater experience."

Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for previews (May 21 at 7pm, May 22 at 3pm, May 27 at 7pm and May 28 at 7pm) are $50 and tickets for the regular run, May 29-June 26, are $55.

Due to the challenges and uncertainties that have been brought about by the pandemic, Black Ensemble Theater is proceeding slowly, cautiously, and carefully. Mainstage shows will run 90 minutes and will be performed without an intermission. There will not be any food or drinks served. Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times in the theater. Valet parking is available.

The 2022 Season includes four World Premiere musicals showcasing the power of healing, each featuring different journeys and a variety of musical genres including gospel, spiritual, soul, jazz, hip-hop, blues, the sounds of the Harlem Renaissance, and more. All performances will be held at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. The remainder of the 2022 season includes:

My Brother Langston

Written and Directed by Rueben Echoles

August 21 - September 18, 2022

Previews: August 13, 14, 19 and 20

We are in the apartment of Langston Hughes where he entertains prolific and profound legends of the time. On this fascinating journey, accompanied by outstanding music from the Harlem Renaissance, we come to understand why Langston Hughes was considered one of the greatest poets and civil rights leaders of his time and why his poetry continues to speak to us today. His work is a tapestry for healing.

Blues Heaven

Written and Directed by Daryl Brooks

October 30 - November 27, 2022

Previews: October 22, 23, 28 and 29

We are in what looks like a performance venue where four great blues legends - Big Momma Thornton, Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughn - are reminiscing about the ups and downs of their careers while waiting for the "new guy" to show up. They are eager to give him advice about meeting - 'The Boss.' The new guy - B.B. King - arrives and what ensues is a blues concert that is heaven sent! Blue Heaven will touch the soul with its musical healing powers.

In addition to Black Ensemble Theater's regular season, a number of special events will be presented during the year, including:

Black Ensemble Theater Presents:

Fridays on the Green (A Musical Celebration)

Fridays in July (July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022)

Black Ensemble's BPI (Black Playwrights Initiative) Presents:

Sex in the Summer in the City Summer Series

August 23 - 27, 2022

Black Ensemble's Christmas Cabaret

December 10, 11, 17 and 18, 2022

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.